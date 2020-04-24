You are the owner of this article.
Thank Hobart Heroes campaign to provide gift cards from local biz to health care workers
The NWI Small Business Task Force holds a webinar and town hall meeting on zoom. The group is organizing a Thank Hobart Heroes campaign to provide gift cards from local biz to health care workers.

The new Thank Hobart Heroes campaign is asking for donations from the public to buy gift cards from small businesses in town to give to front-line health care workers at St. Mary Medical Center who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. Lisa Beck and the NWI Small Business Task Force came up with the initiative in which people buy gift cards from the Hobart Chamber of Commerce. They hope to expand it to Merrillville and Crown Point.

The idea is to boost the morale of nurses and doctors and to help out struggling small businesses in Hobart.

"I can tell you that based on the survey that we did, most business owners reported that they lost at least 50% of their income in the prior 30 days comparing it to the same time period from last year," Beck said. "Most said that they had made cuts, including payroll. They said they needed revenue to pay bills."

It has not yet been established which local businesses in Hobart will participate. Anyone interested can donate online via PayPal at hobartchamber.com, at the  drive-thru of the downtown Hobart Centier branch at 433 Main St., or by mailing a check to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce at 1001 Lillian St., Hobart, IN, 46342, made out to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce with "Small Business Community Fund" on the memo line.

For more information, call 219-614-6939 or 219-945-1870.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

