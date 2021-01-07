Thanking Our Heroes campaign gave out thousands of gift cards to frontline medical workers

The NWI Small Business Task Force has wrapped up its Thanking our Heroes program after distributing thousands of gift cards from local business to frontline health care workers across the Region.

The campaign was launched in April. The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce and the Hobart Chamber of Commerce took donations from people and businesses to buy gift cards from struggling small businesses to give to health care workers to show appreciation for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strack & Van Til, Horizon Bank, People's Bank and NIPSCO contributed to the campaign. Centier Bank, Dairy Queen and Chick Fil-A all donated to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce, which supplied gift cards to St. Mary Medical Center.

"It was so heartwarming to see the local community and businesses wanting to give back to the health care workers for all their dedication," Executive Director Lisa Winstead said. "When we presented over 1,500 cards of appreciation along with a gift card for every employee to Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, she had tears in her eyes."

The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce gave gift cards to Crown Point Community School Corp. nurses and nursing and staff working in the COVID unit at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.