Thanking Our Heroes campaign gave out thousands of gift cards to frontline medical workers

The NWI Small Business Task Force has wrapped up its Thanking our Heroes program after distributing thousands of gift cards from local business to frontline health care workers across the Region.
The campaign was launched in April. The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce and the Hobart Chamber of Commerce took donations from people and businesses to buy gift cards from struggling small businesses to give to health care workers to show appreciation for their service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strack & Van Til, Horizon Bank, People's Bank and NIPSCO contributed to the campaign. Centier Bank, Dairy Queen and Chick Fil-A all donated to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce, which supplied gift cards to St. Mary Medical Center.
"It was so heartwarming to see the local community and businesses wanting to give back to the health care workers for all their dedication," Executive Director Lisa Winstead said. "When we presented over 1,500 cards of appreciation along with a gift card for every employee to Janice Ryba, CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, she had tears in her eyes."
The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce gave gift cards to Crown Point Community School Corp. nurses and nursing and staff working in the COVID unit at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.
"We are proud to help provide much needed support to those medical professionals who work tirelessly on keeping us healthy and safe," Crown Point Chamber of Commerce President Alan Myszkowski said. "These gift cards from within our membership hopefully let them know that we do see their hard work, and we greatly appreciate it."
The town of Merrillville matched the funds donated to the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce, which gave give cards to health care workers at Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus.
"The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce was honored to be a part of the 'Thanking our Heroes Program,'" President and CEO Deann Patena said. "Small businesses are so important to our communities, and it was vital to their continued success. Not only were we able to support local businesses, but our heroes who have provided several hours of selfless care to those in need and the fight still continues today."
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NWISmallBusinessTaskForce.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.