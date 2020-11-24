Thanksgiving food prices up 12% this year in Indiana, study finds

The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal in Indiana has risen 12% this year, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.

The Indianapolis-based "voice of Indiana agriculture" does an annual survey by volunteer shoppers at grocery stores across the state to get an idea of what Thanksgiving will cost the average Hoosier family.

Costs are expected to increase "only slightly" this year when many Indiana residents will celebrate the holiday with smaller gatherings or virtual get-togethers because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up 12% as compared to 2019, prices fell sharply last year and it's only 1% more than what Hoosiers paid in 2018.

Shoppers are expected to pay about $4.80 per person for Thanksgiving. On average, a 16-pound turkey costs $21.44; 14 ounces of stuffing $3.13; three pounds of sweet potatoes $3.18; one dozen rolls $2.46; 12 ounce can of cranberries $2.12; a 9-inch pie shell $2.48; and 30 ounces of pumpkin pie filling $3.56, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau. Year over year, turkey prices are up 31%, stuffing 12%, pumpkin pie filling 14% and rolls 15%.

Cranberry prices have fallen 14% compared to 2019, as peas are down 9%.

