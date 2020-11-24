Thanksgiving food prices up 12% this year in Indiana, study finds

The cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal in Indiana has risen 12% this year, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.
The Indianapolis-based "voice of Indiana agriculture" does an annual survey by volunteer shoppers at grocery stores across the state to get an idea of what Thanksgiving will cost the average Hoosier family.
Costs are expected to increase "only slightly" this year when many Indiana residents will celebrate the holiday with smaller gatherings or virtual get-togethers because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up 12% as compared to 2019, prices fell sharply last year and it's only 1% more than what Hoosiers paid in 2018.
Shoppers are expected to pay about $4.80 per person for Thanksgiving. On average, a 16-pound turkey costs $21.44; 14 ounces of stuffing $3.13; three pounds of sweet potatoes $3.18; one dozen rolls $2.46; 12 ounce can of cranberries $2.12; a 9-inch pie shell $2.48; and 30 ounces of pumpkin pie filling $3.56, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau. Year over year, turkey prices are up 31%, stuffing 12%, pumpkin pie filling 14% and rolls 15%.
Cranberry prices have fallen 14% compared to 2019, as peas are down 9%.
All in all, the average total meal price for 10 people will be $47.81 this year, as compared to $42.66 in 2019 and $47.42 in 2018.
“There’s no doubt that for many Hoosiers, Thanksgiving will look a little different this year,” said Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau second vice president and chair of the women’s leadership committee. “Many families won’t be able to gather together for a large celebration, but we all need something to look forward to this year and there are few things as comforting as a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.”
The cost of a turkey is up $1.34 a year, even as more people may buy smaller birds or even turkey breasts. Given that whole turkeys are typically only cooked once a year, most turkey ends up becoming ground turkey or deli meat.
“Our turkey farmers have been working hard through the pandemic to deliver turkey to our grocery stores,” Chism said. “Whether you purchase a whole turkey this year or even ground turkey or deli meat, you’ll be supporting our turkey producers during an important time of the year for them.”
Those who buy ham as an alternative for a small gathering during COVID-19 can expect to pay $10.60 for a 4-pound ham.
