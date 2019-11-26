Thanksgiving meal to be cheaper with turkey prices down 24% this year

Putting a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table this year is expected to be cheaper, largely because of a 24% drop in the price of a turkey.
The average cost of feeding 10 people this Thanksgiving in Indiana is expected to be under $43, or 10% cheaper than in 2018, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau.
The Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving market basket survey found people would spend an average of $42.66, or $4.26, per person on 12 traditional food items. Volunteers throughout the state looked for the best prices at local grocery stores for a 16-pound turkey, ingredients for stuffing and a pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, a carrot and celery veggie tray, whole milk, cranberries, whipping cream and miscellaneous baking items such as eggs, sugar and butter.
“If you’re headed to the store soon to get your Thanksgiving turkey, you can expect to see very affordable prices this year on a high-quality product,” said Isabella Chism, the Indiana Farm Bureau's second vice president and chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee. “Many people don’t realize that Indiana ranks fourth in the nation for turkey production, so we have many local farmers to thank for our holiday meal this year. Turkeys also consume a significant amount of soybean meal, a top Hoosier farm commodity, so they’re great for our state’s economy.”
The cost of a 16-pound turkey is expected to be $16.32, down from $21.47 last year, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau. Wholesale turkey prices are actually up significantly, but consumers will end up paying less as competing supermarkets slash prices to lure customers in.
The cost of stuffing is down 17%, pumpkin pie filling mix 15%, peas 12%, whipping cream 4% and milk 1%, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau. The price of cranberries is up 33%, rolls and sweet potatoes 9%, and pie shells by 4%.
The American Farm Bureau Federation found that 90% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving with a special meal, and 95% of those meals involve turkey. Half of all households in the country now serve both turkey and ham.