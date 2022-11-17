Thanksgiving meal will cost 14% more this year in Indiana

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year as a result of record inflation.

The Indiana Farm Bureau estimates it will cost about 14% more to buy a Thanksgiving feast at the grocery store that includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, a veggie tray, milk, cranberries and other fixings. A traditional grocery dinner for 10 people will cost $61 or $6.10 per person. Indiana's market basket price however is about 5% lower than the average U.S. price of $6.41 per person.

“There is no question it’s been a difficult year for both consumers and farmers,” said Isabella Chism, INFB second vice president. “Farmers are used to being nimble and agile in a job that can be very unpredictable when it comes to variables like the weather. But this year is different. Higher input costs presented a whole new set of challenges that are costing us more across the board and trickling down to consumers.”

It's largely the result of inflation, supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, which led to a decline in exports to protect domestic supplies, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Grocery prices have increased 12.4% this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. Labor Department estimates inflation has risen by 7.8% as of October.

This year, a turkey will cost $1.75 per pound, an 11% increase over last year. Shoppers can expect to shell out $28.02 for a 16-pound bird due in part to an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. Eight million turkeys died nationwide, including 171,000 in Indiana, said Rebecca Joniskan, president of the Indiana State Poultry Association.

“This year has been difficult for Hoosier poultry farmers, both financially and emotionally,” said Joniskan. “But despite those losses, we are still a robust industry. There are still plenty of turkey products on the market.”

Most traditional Thanksgiving items are more expensive, except for pie shells and cranberries. The biggest increase was a 64% jump in the price of cubed bread stuffing. Pumpkin pie filling will cost 20.5% more, sweet potatoes 16.6% more, rolls 19% more and whipping cream for the pumpkin pie 28.8% more.

While prices are up, farmers won't see a big windfall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates farmers only get about 8% of every food dollar spent at the store or about $4.88 of this year's average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana. The remainder gets divvied up between processing, packaging, distributing, warehousing, food service preparation and other expenses.