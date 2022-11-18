Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005

It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving.

The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.

Brace for delays when you load the kids on the Mayflower for the voyage back to your childhood home.

AAA predicts more than 1.2 million Hoosiers and 2.7 million Illinois residents will travel at least 50 miles this year. That's 17,477 more Indiana residents and 38,625 more Illinoisians than last year.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA The Auto Club Group. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays. Travel spending is at the highest level since the pandemic began, which is a driving force behind our projections this year. AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

An estimated 89% of Thanksgiving travelers, or 48.65 million Americans, will travel by car to celebrate the holiday with family and have their fill of turkey and various starches. It's an increase of 203,000 more drivers on the road.

Roughly 1.1 million Indiana motorists and 2.4 million Illinois drivers will hit the road for Turkey Day, the annual tradition of families gathering, belts loosening and uncles pontificating. Gas now costs about $4.04 a gallon in Indiana and $4.17 a gallon in Illinois, up from $3.29 a gallon and $3.56 a gallon last Thanksgiving, respectively.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA The Auto Club Group. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

Traffic is expected to be worst from Monday through Wednesday before lightening up on Thanksgiving day. Congestion will be worst between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 25-27.

AAA encourages people to drive safely given all the extra traffic, such as by moving over to the next lane while passing disabled vehicles, tow trucks and first responders.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Hart. “Please be courteous and move over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on.”

The Chicago metropolitan area, of which Northwest Indiana is a part, ranked as the ninth most popular travel destination nationwide this Thanksgiving. Next week, airfares will cost 22% more than last year and hotels 17% more, AAA estimates. Travelers will still have something to be thankful for as car rentals will run about 7% less this year, as compared to last year.

The rebound in travel means a boon for business.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association commissioned a survey by Morning Consult that found that 28% of Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year and 31% plan to stay in a hotel, up from 22% last year.

Concerns about COVID-19 have been fading among travelers, only to be supplanted by worries about inflation and gas prices, the survey found. About 85% said high prices factored into their travel decisions.

“This survey bolsters our optimism for hotels’ near-term outlook for a number of reasons,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “The share of holiday travelers planning hotel stays is rising, plans for business travel are on the upswing, and hotels are the number one lodging choice for those certain to travel for leisure in the near future. This is great news for our industry as well as current and prospective hotel employees, who are enjoying more and better career opportunities than ever before.”