Thanksgiving travel expected to surge 13% to near-pre-pandemic level

Holiday travel this Thanksgiving is expected to see its biggest single-year increase since 2005 as it returns to near pre-pandemic levels.
More than 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, marking a strong rebound in holiday travel, according to AAA. It's a 13% increase over last year and just 5% shy of the 2019 level.
“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”
While many travelers hit the roads early in the pandemic and a vast majority will still drive this year, air travel is expected to soar 80% this Thanksgiving.
“The reopening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks,” Haas said.
Haas said travel insurance might be a good idea in light of recent disruptions in air travel.
“If your flight is canceled, there are various policies that would help offset unexpected expenses like a hotel, transportation and food," she said. "You may also receive compensation for lost luggage, or if your flight is delayed for as little as three hours.”
The American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates about 68% of travelers will stay with family or friends this Thanksgiving. About 29% of Americans will travel somewhere for the holiday.
“While vaccines have helped travelers feel more comfortable, rising gas prices and continued concerns about the pandemic are making many Americans hesitant to travel during the holidays. Despite a slight expected uptick in holiday travel this year, hotels will continue to face economic fallout from the pandemic,” American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers said.
This Thanksgiving, airfare costs an average of $132, about 27.3% less than last year. Tuesday and Wednesday remain the busiest and most expensive travel days, while Monday and Thursday are the cheapest and lightest traveled.
AAA forecasts the best fares will land about two weeks before Thanksgiving but availability may be limited at that point.
Hotels are up about 39%, car rentals up by 4%, and gas prices are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, with gas costing $1 more per gallon than at the same time last year.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter people from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
Cars will remain the preferred form of transportation for drivers this holiday with about 90% of people driving. Forecasters predict travel time could double in major metros like the Chicago area.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”