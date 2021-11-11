Thanksgiving travel expected to surge 13% to near-pre-pandemic level

Holiday travel this Thanksgiving is expected to see its biggest single-year increase since 2005 as it returns to near pre-pandemic levels.

More than 53.4 million people across the country are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, marking a strong rebound in holiday travel, according to AAA. It's a 13% increase over last year and just 5% shy of the 2019 level.

“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”

While many travelers hit the roads early in the pandemic and a vast majority will still drive this year, air travel is expected to soar 80% this Thanksgiving.

“The reopening of the U.S. borders to international travelers means airports will be even busier than we’ve recently seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks,” Haas said.

Haas said travel insurance might be a good idea in light of recent disruptions in air travel.