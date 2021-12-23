'The 12 Days of Christmas' gifts would cost 5.7% more this year

Inflation is driving up the cost of everything you might buy for your true love, including six geese-a-laying, two turtle doves and three French hens.
PNC Bank, which has branches in Schererville, Merrillville, Munster, Michigan City and East Chicago, calculated the cost of "The 12 Days of Christmas" gifts for the 38th straight year. It's a light-hearted study meant to illustrate how consumer prices for goods and services change over time.
In an annual tradition that started with a holiday message to bank customers in Philadelphia in 1984, PNC Bank estimates it would cost $41,205 to buy all the presents in the classic "The 12 Days of Christmas" song, or 5.7% more than before the pandemic in 2019.
“With most live, in-person performances canceled in 2020, we removed them from the index last year, which resulted in an unprecedented 59% drop in the PNC CPI from 2019,” said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer for PNC Asset Management Group. “Comparing 2019 data is a better gauge of the impacts of inflation, before the pandemic’s effects took hold of the global economy. We are trying to normalize the comparison by excluding a-once-in-a-century pandemic that had an outsized impact on last year’s data.”
The Pittsburgh-based bank estimated it would cost $24,939.94 for performances of ladies dancing, lords-a-leaping, pipers piping and drummers drumming, or about 7.2% more in the aggregate.
Six geese-a-laying would cost 57% more, two turtle doves 50% more and three French hens 40% more. Gold rings cost 8.5% more because of rising commodity prices.
“In 2021, the inflation story due to COVID-19 as told by the (Bureau of Labor Statistics') Consumer Price Index has surprised to the upside, running at 6.2%, well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. While we expect higher inflation trends to be transitory, it is interesting that our specialty gift basket of goods and services is relatively in line with these elevated price levels,” Agati said.
It would cost an additional $4,394 for shipping if one bought everything online through e-commerce, bringing the total to $45,599.
Spreading holiday cheer isn't cheap. If one were to buy all 364 gifts enumerated from repeating all the verses, the bill would skyrocket to $179,454.
“Like the index, consumer behavior is the drumbeat for the U.S. economy,” Agati said. “With 70% of U.S. GDP tied to consumption, consumer health is key to future market performance. Keep an eye on guiding stars like retail sales, savings rates and consumer sentiment as indicators of the success of this holiday season.”