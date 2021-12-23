'The 12 Days of Christmas' gifts would cost 5.7% more this year

Inflation is driving up the cost of everything you might buy for your true love, including six geese-a-laying, two turtle doves and three French hens.

PNC Bank, which has branches in Schererville, Merrillville, Munster, Michigan City and East Chicago, calculated the cost of "The 12 Days of Christmas" gifts for the 38th straight year. It's a light-hearted study meant to illustrate how consumer prices for goods and services change over time.

In an annual tradition that started with a holiday message to bank customers in Philadelphia in 1984, PNC Bank estimates it would cost $41,205 to buy all the presents in the classic "The 12 Days of Christmas" song, or 5.7% more than before the pandemic in 2019.

“With most live, in-person performances canceled in 2020, we removed them from the index last year, which resulted in an unprecedented 59% drop in the PNC CPI from 2019,” said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer for PNC Asset Management Group. “Comparing 2019 data is a better gauge of the impacts of inflation, before the pandemic’s effects took hold of the global economy. We are trying to normalize the comparison by excluding a-once-in-a-century pandemic that had an outsized impact on last year’s data.”