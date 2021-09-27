The American Dream: Chris Pappas builds on family's success in restaurant business

Chris Pappas credits his Greek immigrant dad, Angelo, for his passion and interest in the restaurant business.
Pappas, 31, is chef/owner of Meraki Hospitality Group, a hospitality group of restaurants that includes Provecho Latin Provisions, Pappas Restaurant & Bar, the Grand catering and events, the Food Truck and the Ramen District, opening in October.
"He is the reason we're all in business here. The opportunities we've had were because of his influence," Pappas said of his father.
Pappas said his dad was only 12 when he came to Gary from Tholopotami, Chios in Greece.
His dad went to school at the same time as working three jobs, then served as a military police officer after high school. Angelo and his brother, Gus Pappas, opened their first restaurant, Crown Kitchen, in 1971.
Other family restaurant ownerships followed, including 12 Islands in Crown Point and the Cedar Lake Kitchen, which is owned by Chris Pappas' sister and brother-in-law, Mary and George Poponas.
"It's a big family business. Our entire life is involved with food," Pappas said.
The hard work done by his father, uncle and siblings has paid off with successful, long enduring eateries.
"It's the American dream for sure," Pappas said.
Pappas graduated from Crown Point High School in 2008, then Purdue University in 2012 with a degree in hospitality and tourism management.
His dad wanted him to come back home, but Pappas said he wanted to first expand his horizons beyond the restaurant life he remembered observing as a child.
He recalls, at as young an age as 12, pouring coffee and watching employees cutting bread in his dad's restaurant.
"I was basically born and raised in the restaurant," Pappas said.
After graduation from Purdue on May 10, Pappas headed to New York City, where he had been accepted at the Culinary Institute of America.
Pappas said at the school he was able to immerse himself in the kitchen and learn all the basics.
"I got to meet and be involved with many industry people and it was a really good experience," Pappas said.
Pappas said his second once-in-a-lifetime experience was taking an internship in Berkeley, California, working for food activist Alice Waters at Chez Panisse.
Chez Panisse is known for creating the farm-to-table movement, Pappas said.
Before leaving California, Pappas also spent time in Napa Valley studying, tasting and working with wine, allowing him to achieve his first certification of the Court of Master Sommeliers.
"I was enjoying learning," Pappas said of his experiences on each coast.
Pappas moved back to Northwest Indiana in 2014 and took over management of Pappas Restaurant with his older brother, Milton Pappas, teaching him the ropes.
"We remodeled and rebranded Pappas and 12 Islands," Pappas said.
In 2015, his family purchased an on-the-square Crown Point building, which housed the Tequila Restaurante.
Tequila Restaurante closed and in March of 2018 Provecho, a restaurant which presents a Latin American and Spanish inspired fine-dining experience, was opened.
"I wanted to try to do something different for the community, and Provecho was definitely something different," Pappas said.
After Provecho, Pappas set his sights in 2020 on providing brides with a more grand experience at the Old Lake County Courthouse and he opened The Grand, a catering company and premium event space.
Plans by Pappas for the near future include the opening in October of the Ramen District, in the space formerly occupied by Noka's Cafe and Catering at the north entrance of the Old Courthouse.
Pappas started the Ramen District as a pop-up series that has taken over Provecho several times with a special menu that showcases different noodles, rice dishes and cocktails.
Although Pappas doesn't have much time to relax given his schedule, he said he loves "just hanging out with my kid."
He and his wife, Jaime, who live in Crown Point, are parents to Angelo, 2.
Working most days is his life right now and one he enjoys.
"This is my life. This is fun. It doesn't feel like work to me," Pappas said.
Pappas also serves on the newly formed Crown Point Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
