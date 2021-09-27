The American Dream: Chris Pappas builds on family's success in restaurant business

Pappas graduated from Crown Point High School in 2008, then Purdue University in 2012 with a degree in hospitality and tourism management.

His dad wanted him to come back home, but Pappas said he wanted to first expand his horizons beyond the restaurant life he remembered observing as a child.

He recalls, at as young an age as 12, pouring coffee and watching employees cutting bread in his dad's restaurant.

"I was basically born and raised in the restaurant," Pappas said.

After graduation from Purdue on May 10, Pappas headed to New York City, where he had been accepted at the Culinary Institute of America.

Pappas said at the school he was able to immerse himself in the kitchen and learn all the basics.

"I got to meet and be involved with many industry people and it was a really good experience," Pappas said.

Pappas said his second once-in-a-lifetime experience was taking an internship in Berkeley, California, working for food activist Alice Waters at Chez Panisse.

Chez Panisse is known for creating the farm-to-table movement, Pappas said.