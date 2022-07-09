 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Artful Garden garden shop closing in Crown Point after 23 years; downtown boutique will remain open

The Artful Garden garden shop closing in Crown Point after 23 years; downtown boutique will remain open

The Artful Garden garden shop in downtown Crown Point is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The gardens of Lake County may soon get a little less artful.

The Artful Garden garden shop in Crown Point is closing after 23 years.

The garden shop at 611 N. Indiana Ave. plans to permanently close. It's now liquidating its inventory, including by marking down garden shop plants and garden decor by 50%.

"It has been beyond rewarding to think that a small idea has grown over the past 23 years into the garden shop I have cared for and loved so much. With a heavy heart, I have permanently made the decision to close the Indiana store," owner Liz Messing said in an email to customers. "I will miss being outside, planting flowers, playing in the dirt and visiting with all of you while being in that garden I love so much."

The Artful Garden boutique at 118 S. Main Street, just north of the historic Old Courthouse Square, will remain open. It sells home decor, garden decor, clothes and accessories.

Messing told customers it was a joy "helping you create beautiful gardens, planters and outdoor spaces" over the years.

"It has taken me years to reach this very difficult decision," Messing said in the email. "And now, it is time to close this part of my business and spend more time with my family. Thank you for all your support through the years. I will cherish the memories forever, especially your friendship. Hope to see all your beautiful faces at the Main Street boutique shop."

The Artful Gardens garden center also was home to a South Shore Arts satellite gallery that went dark during the coronavrius pandemic.

For more information, visit www.artfulgardenboutique.com, call 219-662-0900 or email artfulgarden@sbcglobal.net.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

