The Banks mixed-use development opens in LaPorte

Developer Flaherty & Collins Properties celebrated the grand opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development at the NewPorte Landing, Thursday.

The 194-unit mixed-use development in LaPorte brought apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail space to 402 Truesdell Ave., near Truesdell Avenue and Chalmers Street just off Clear Lake.

“Bringing in high-quality, diversified housing was a top priority for this administration, and we could not have asked for better than The Banks,” said LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody. “We are grateful to Flaherty & Collins for their investment in our community and cannot wait to see the growth and continued improvements that this development will surely bring.”

The upscale development includes a resort-style pool, outdoor courtyard, fire pit, grilling station, bark park, pet wash and a fitness center.

Individual apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and other amenities.

“It is always exciting to complete a project, and The Banks is no different,” said Julie Collier, a vice president at Flaherty & Collins Properties. “The City of LaPorte and Indiana Economic Development Corp. have been great partners throughout the development of The Banks. We’re thrilled to open and create an exciting living destination that energizes the Clear Lake area.”

Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins, which manages 82 properties with 13,700 units in eight states, broke ground on the project in September 2020. Lake City Bank financed the project, which got tax increment financing incentives from the LaPorte Redevelopment Commission.

“This project was desperately needed in the city of LaPorte," said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership. "Not only did multiple private housing studies identify this demand but prior to this construction LaPorte lost countless potential residents who ended up in like facilities in neighboring communities. The success of The Banks already highlights just how important this project is to our community. I’d like to thank the La Porte Redevelopment Commission, LaPorte Urban Enterprise Association, City Council, Indiana Economic Development Corporation and especially Flaherty & Collins for such a sizeable investment in our community."