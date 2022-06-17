The Chesterton Art Center to exhibit work of artist Stephanie Samaitis Carnell

The Chesterton Art Center will host a solo show by artist Stephanie Samaitis Carnell next month.

The art center at 115 S. Broadway in downtown Chesterton will exhibit "Transition" from July 2 through July 28.

"For decades, Carnell has been a committed printmaker producing works in traditional techniques such as etching, drypoint, and aquatint, but also the contemporary process of solarplate etching. Combining various techniques and fusing photography, drawing, digital processes, and printing surfaces, Carnell embraced experimentation and unanticipated results that inspired her," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said.

The exhibition showcases both her traditional printmaking work and her new digital medium, a transition in her artistic practice.

"In seeking new artmaking methods, she became interested in digital art and discovered ways to incorporate digital processes into her artistic practice," she said. "Her exploration of fractal art, using calculated fractal patterns to create images, opened new doors and freedom for Carnell to play with color and presentation."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

An opening reception where one can meet the artist will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. It's also free to attend.

Dating back to 1960, the Chesterton Art Center is based out of a historic machine shop in downtown Chesterton. It offers more than 200 arts classes for adults, children and seniors every year while providing artists from across Northwest Indiana a place to showcase and sell their works.

The Chesterton Art Center Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.