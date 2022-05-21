The Chesterton Art Center to host the 70th Annual Chesterton Woman’s Club Art Show

The Chesterton Art Center will host the 70th annual Chesterton Woman’s Club Art Show next month.

The art center at 115 S. Broadway in downtown Chesterton will exhibit the artwork of the Chesterton Women's Club from June 4 through June 30 in both galleries.

"The works are diverse and cover a wide spectrum of media: oil, acrylic, watercolor paintings, sculpture, pastels, stained glass, ink, pencil, charcoal drawings, slumped, fused and blown glass, prints, mosaic, mixed media, three-dimensional fiber, color and black and white photography," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said.

An opening reception where artists will receive awards will take place from Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.

"Chesterton Art Center has an enduring tradition of building strong relationships in the community," Saporiti said. "We are able to engage artists and Northwest Indiana community members and dynamically connect them while fulfilling our purpose as a vibrant arts hub. Our relationship with Chesterton Woman’s Club is a fine example of our dedication to community engagement and long-lasting relationships."

Dating back to 1960, the Chesterton Art Center is based out of a historic machine shop in downtown Chesterton. It offers more than 200 arts classes for adults, children and seniors every year while providing artists from across Northwest Indiana a place to showcase and sell their works.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Chesterton Art Center Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

