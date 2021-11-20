 Skip to main content
The Devil's Trumpet Brewing closing taproom but continuing production, selling building to meadery
The Devil's Trumpet Brewing closing taproom but continuing production, selling building to meadery

It's the end of an era for the craft brewing scene in Hobart.

The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co. is closing and selling its taproom, though it will continue production and distribution of popular beers like Make It a Cheeseburger, My Ghetto and Night Goat.

Owner Steve Mileusnic is retiring after eight years at the helm and is selling off the taproom building he owned at 8250 Utah St. 

“My retiring from the business is bittersweet," he said. "I am definitely looking forward to spending more time with my family, but I will miss the creative beer-making process and the engagement with our many supporters.”

He is selling the brewing equipment to a Canadian craft brewery and the current brewing and taproom location to Crown Point's Manic Meadery, which will make both mead and craft beer there.

“I’m happy to be passing on the building and our location to Manic Meadery and wish them the very best as they expand their portfolio to beer-making with the launch of Gnosis Brewing as well," he said.

The Devil's Trumpet will continue to operate under new ownership in January, producing craft beer at a new location in Hobart. It has a distribution deal with Indiana Beverage and is widely available across the Region.

Mileusnic said the brewery would be production-only at least at first and the new ownership group may eventually decide to open a taproom at a new location.

The Devil's Trumpet will close its taproom in Hobart on the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5.

“We are excited to celebrate this transition with a couple of great weekends by offering a wide range of our favorite beers. This will be the last chance to sample them on tap, or to take some home straight from the brewery, so we hope to see many of our long-time friends and supporters in the coming weeks,” he said. “As a thank-you to our patrons, we’ll be giving away free Devil’s Trumpet branded t-shirts, hats and a few surprise items throughout the upcoming weekends.”

Mileusnic is a serial entrepreneur who also ran the internet service provider Airbaud and Southlake Audio and Video in that building in Hobart. He said he may embark on another business venture though he is of retirement age.

"I like to do a venture for about a decade and move on to something else," he said. "I'm definitely proud of what we built here. It's bittersweet."

