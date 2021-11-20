The Devil's Trumpet Brewing closing taproom but continuing production, selling building to meadery

It's the end of an era for the craft brewing scene in Hobart.

The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co. is closing and selling its taproom, though it will continue production and distribution of popular beers like Make It a Cheeseburger, My Ghetto and Night Goat.

Owner Steve Mileusnic is retiring after eight years at the helm and is selling off the taproom building he owned at 8250 Utah St.

“My retiring from the business is bittersweet," he said. "I am definitely looking forward to spending more time with my family, but I will miss the creative beer-making process and the engagement with our many supporters.”

He is selling the brewing equipment to a Canadian craft brewery and the current brewing and taproom location to Crown Point's Manic Meadery, which will make both mead and craft beer there.

“I’m happy to be passing on the building and our location to Manic Meadery and wish them the very best as they expand their portfolio to beer-making with the launch of Gnosis Brewing as well," he said.

The Devil's Trumpet will continue to operate under new ownership in January, producing craft beer at a new location in Hobart. It has a distribution deal with Indiana Beverage and is widely available across the Region.