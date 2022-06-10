The Diversey at AmeriPlex in Portage sells for $8.2 million to West Coast investor

The Diversey at AmeriPlex in Portage sold for $8.2 million to an undisclosed buyer from the West Coast in an all-cash purchase.

Greenstone Partners, a Chicago-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, brokered the sale of the newly built 52,798-square-foot Class-A flex-industrial building in the business park between Interstate 94 and the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

Greenstone Partners’ managing partner Jason St. John represented the seller in the transaction.

“Indiana’s investment allure continues to rise with its low business costs with state income tax, worker’s compensation and unemployment costs all averaging 30% lower than those in Illinois,” said St. John.

South Bend-based Holladay Properties developed the property at 6340 Ameriplex Drive in Portage in the 385-acre business park about 30 miles from downtown Chicago.

Existing tenants of the Diversey building include Fagor Arrasate, Johnson Brothers, Shorebags and Dream Big Gymnastics.

“The sale of The Diversey at AmeriPlex exhibits the thriving industrial demand for this asset type, as shown by the property attaining full lease-up in less than 12 months of its construction completion. Industrial tenants seeking industrial space under 15,000 square feet, with 24-foot plus ceiling height and drive-in or recessed dock access to every space in Northwest Indiana are extremely limited,” St. John said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.