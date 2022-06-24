The Foamation Project to release a special craft beer for suicide prevention

CROWN POINT — The Foamation Project will release a special craft beer this weekend to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

The experimental craft brewery operates out of Crown Brewing at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point. It's run by brewer and owner Thom Klekot and PR and sales manager Rachel Klekot.

They put out special releases of craft beer, including the Mind Your Colonel Copper Lager and Coffee Lager that come out this weekend on tap and in four-packs of 12-ounce cans. The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It also includes a bake sale and T-shirt sales with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The Mind Your Colonel Copper Lager has an ABV of 5.4%. Klekot compared the taste to "toasted bread with a balanced semi-sweet caramel nose with a touch of lemon from the dry hop," describing it as having a "medium body with the right amount of bitterness for supreme drinkability."

It's the second year The Foamation Project released the Mind Your Colonel Lager but the first it has come out with the Mind Your Colonel Coffee Copper Lager.

"Talk about a crisp breakfast beer, we teamed up with fellow nerds over at Smugglers Coffee for seriously the perfect blend in this beer. We use their +1 for Charisma single-origin Mexican light roast coffee," Klekot said. "This is our second annual fundraiser in the name of our dear friend Gary 'The Colonel' DeYoung who lost his fight to cancer. As he did in life, we are using his spirit to help others."

The fundraising event also honors another friend they lost.

"The loss of The Colonel unfortunately overlapped with the devastating loss of another — Ian Krajewski, who lost his battle with depression. We are honoring him in reminding all that you're not alone," Klekot said. "Suicide is an epidemic. Undoubtedly we've all been touched and affected by the loss of someone struggling in silence. We want to assist in the effort of ending that silence. Mental health is not a scary phrase and there should be no barriers in asking for help."

The local chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be on hand with educational materials and a sympathetic ear.

"We've teamed with Big Mike's Crew, a local nonprofit that raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention due to the ripple effect of their own personal loss," Klekot said. "They will be with us on Saturday providing information and answering any questions anyone may have."

The craft brewery has other projects in the works.

"The Foamation Project has been getting a great response and has gathered a following after branching out to being consistently on tap and available around the region," Klekot said. "We are currently buttoning up some details on running a weekly event with Crown Brewing, which will be unique for the Region. We'll give you details on that when we get the green light."

It's also looking for a brick-and-mortar location.

"We're also on the hunt for a small production space of our own," he said. "We have just started this endeavor so there is not much to say as of right now. It will be production-based to start, no taproom or bottle shop."

For more information, visit https://foamationproject.square.site/ or find The Foamation Project on Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.