The great outdoors: Crayton Caudill focuses his business skills on landscapes and lighting

Crayton Caudill grew up seeing business success in his own family.

His mom, Jana Caudill, is owner of her own real estate business and his dad, Dennis Caudill, heads up the commercial real estate division.

"The entrepreneurial energy is there. I was always curious as a kid and always asking questions, whether on life or business. I paid attention to things," Caudill said.

Caudill, 26, lives in St. John, grew up in Crown Point and graduated from Crown Point High School in 2014.

He honed his competitive skills in high school playing both baseball and basketball, but at one point admits he wasn't "mentally strong enough."

"I then became interested in business and that's where I thrived and grew up," Caudill said.

Caudill attended Andrean High School and Howe Military School but returned to Crown Point High School the second half of his sophomore year.

It was during Caudill's senior year at Crown Point that he became owner/operator of his own summer exterior services management business.

"I became obsessed with growing and changing my mindset beyond college," Caudill said.