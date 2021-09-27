The great outdoors: Crayton Caudill focuses his business skills on landscapes and lighting

Crayton Caudill grew up seeing business success in his own family.
His mom, Jana Caudill, is owner of her own real estate business and his dad, Dennis Caudill, heads up the commercial real estate division.
"The entrepreneurial energy is there. I was always curious as a kid and always asking questions, whether on life or business. I paid attention to things," Caudill said.
Caudill, 26, lives in St. John, grew up in Crown Point and graduated from Crown Point High School in 2014.
He honed his competitive skills in high school playing both baseball and basketball, but at one point admits he wasn't "mentally strong enough."
"I then became interested in business and that's where I thrived and grew up," Caudill said.
Caudill attended Andrean High School and Howe Military School but returned to Crown Point High School the second half of his sophomore year.
It was during Caudill's senior year at Crown Point that he became owner/operator of his own summer exterior services management business.
"I became obsessed with growing and changing my mindset beyond college," Caudill said.
Caudill and a couple of his friends began knocking on doors and doing exterior work including power washing, deck staining and minor landscaping.
He attended Roosevelt University in Chicago after high school and was working toward a business management degree while looking for an internship.
"I accepted an internship with College Pro Painters, a business model for marketing and sales. I learned how to go door to door," Caudill said.
Caudill worked the internship for about six to eight weeks his freshman year.
He shifted gears, and from January 2016 to June of 2018, Caudill worked as a sales and marketing manager for Groen Landscape in Dyer.
"I learned and helped grow that brand," Caudill said.
His sophomore year Caudill transferred to the University of South Florida after his parents had moved to Naples.
Caudill continued his classes while flying back home every other weekend to work at Groen.
"By the end of my junior year I moved back to St. John, bought my own house and took my last year of classes online while working full time," Caudill said.
Caudill obtained his degree in organizational communication, and then began working as director of sales and business development for Tim's Landscape Services in Griffith.
"I honed my skills — the design and building side of it," Caudill said.
He worked there two years, then made his next job move to Redwood Landscape Cedar Lake, where he began working in January of 2020.
The business, owned by Todd and Joy Zandstra, designs and builds custom outdoor living areas, refreshing existing landscapes for both commercial and residential construction, and provides snow services in winter.
"I run the design and building side," Caudill said of his job at Redwood.
His other job is Lumin8 Outdoor Lighting.
"That's my baby," Caudill said.
The business, which opened in fall of 2020, offers commercial and residential lighting.
"We do custom lighting for high end homes," Caudill said.
He said he is passionate about this new business, which focuses on holiday season lighting.
"It's a dark season and I like seeing a holiday season more bright. It's a rush," Caudill said.
In his spare time, Caudill enjoys coaching baseball for the Indiana Playmakers.
"It brings back the memory and my passion for the game," he said.
Caudill is also very focused on his faith, and attends the Suncrest Church in St. John.
He also enjoys playing golf and going to personal development conferences.
"I'm always trying to learn something new and become a better leader, better salesperson and better person," Caudill said.
His parents served as his inspiration.
"I saw how hard it was to build a business and a reputation," Caudill said.
