The Illiana lands Notre Dame Federal Credit Union

Bank like a champion today.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is riding like the Fighting Irish's Four Horsemen to The Illiana in Whiting, the new five-story multi-million-dollar mixed-used apartment building that serves partly as a dorm for the nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph.

The credit union will lease 3,696 square feet on the ground floor of the new 32-unit building at 1200 119th St. on the border of Whiting and Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

“We are excited to welcome Notre Dame Federal Credit Union,” said Michael O’Connor, vice president of leasing and development for Holladay Properties, the Indiana-based real estate company that brokered the new lease. “This community-oriented financial institution will be a welcome addition to The Illiana as well as the city of Whiting.”

South Bend-based Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a non-profit financial cooperative with 57,000 members and assets of more than $750 million. It's the financial institution's first location in Whiting.

“Our growing Lake County membership led us to the Illiana building in Whiting," President and CEO Thomas Gyrp said. "With a growing network of members already active, the building will serve as our Lake County headquarters."