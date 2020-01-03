The Magical Light Show in Dyer has quickly grown into one of the Region's most popular Christmas light displays.
The display at a home at 1315 Capri Lane in Dyer features 44,000 Christmas lights synchronized to more than two-and-a-half hours of music. The Magical Light Show ends Saturday but organizer Danny Manfre is now raising funds to bring it back even bigger and better next year.
Manfre launched a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $2,000 to cover the electricity bill and storage, so he can add more lights and display. He's looking to add another 5,000 to 10,000 lights, another eight-foot-tall Christmas tree, more arches and a television-like display screen next year.
"We want to bring people joy, happiness and the Christmas spirit," he said. "I know it's cliche, but a lot of people have said they make this an annual tradition."
Manfre has been putting out Christmas displays for six years and under the banner of The Magical Light Show for the last three years.
"The name was just random," he said. "People say it looks magical, like Walt Disney World."
The Magical Light Show runs at night from the day after Thanksgiving to the first Saturday of January every year, and it nearly takes all year to prepare.
Manfre starts his preparations in April for a synchronized light show that's different every year. He is constantly adding new songs, such as from "Star Wars," "Frozen 2" and "Baby Shark" to keep it current. It takes about a week to program the lights to sync with each song, which people can listen to by tuning into 87.9 on their car radios when parked outside the house.
He starts the installation in September and works to put everything up over the next two months. He constantly adds new features – this year he responded to 96 letters written to Santa dropped off at the house and collected 350 toys for Toys for Tots.
All the work pays off during December, with 100 to 150 visitors a night. Some stay for more than an hour as the full show runs for two hours and 37 minutes.
He's fundraising mainly to cover the cost of renting a storage unit so he can continue to add more lights.
"We're running out of storage and just want it to be bigger and better next year," he said.
For more information or to help, find The Magical Light Show on Facebook or search for it on GoFundMe.com.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.