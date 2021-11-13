The Point Drive-In and Five Buds Farm win Starke Tank contest

The Point Drive-In and Five Buds Farm won Starke Tank, the second annual North Judson Business Pitch Competition.

Six local businesses in Starke County vied for capital at the recent entrepreneurial contest the North Judson­ San Pierre High School auditorium.

Cheryl Smith and her husband, who purchased The Point Drive In in 2020, took home top honors in the competition. They hope to restore the vintage drive-in at the intersection of Main Street, Talmer Avenue, and Schricker Avenue to its former glory. The old school eatery, a cruising destination for generations, is known for its burgers, ice cream and giant two-story ice cream cone statute at The Point intersection.

They added a fresh coat of paint, brought back Hershey ice cream expanded the menu and brought in local beef and produce. They also have been active in the community, hosting fundraisers for splash pad across the street at Norwayne Field, the Starke County Humane Society, and other causes.

The Point's new owner's plan to use their $8,000 in prize money toward to add a Flavorburst ice cream machine, expand the kitchen and repave the parking lot.