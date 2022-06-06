'The Region has lost a giant': Entertainment visionary W.F. 'Bill' Wellman dies

VALPARAISO — Northwest Indiana entertainment impresario W.F. 'Bill' Wellman brought countless acts to Northwest Indiana over the years after founding the Bridge VU Theater in Valparaiso and helping launch the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.

Wellman also helped the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority build the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond and served on its board for more than four decades, helping to steer tourism efforts in Lake County. He recently died just shy of his 98th birthday.

He's hailed a leader, mentor and visionary who realized the Region's potential as an entertainment destination.

"The Region has lost a giant in the hospitality industry," SSCVA Board Chairman Andy Qunell said. "He will be missed."

A LaPorte native, Wellman served in the Marines in World War II and ended up settling in Valparaiso. He helped his father run the western-themed Corral bar, which was later moved to U.S. 30 where it was rebranded as Wellman's Restaurant. A bowling alley and buffet were added to what became a happening spot in town in the 1960s and 1970s.

Wellman launched the Bridge VU Dinner Theatre, which featured performances from Valparaiso University students and touring performers like Duke Ellington, Dolly Parton and Phyllis Diller. The late billionaire Whiteco Industries owner Dean White eventually hired Wellman to help realize his vision for a big theater that would draw visitors to the area.

"Bill Wellman was a man of great character and an important part of my life," White Lodging Founder and Chairman Bruce White said. "He was a man that you could trust from the moment you met him; a quality that he and my father held deeply. He was a bright light in so many lives and was an optimistic champion for what was possible in Northwest Indiana. While he will be terribly missed, his legacy and impact are forever."

Wellman served as the first general manager of the Holiday Star Theater, which he helped design and open in 1979.

The 3,400-seat live music venue that was later known as the Star Plaza Theater brought the Region acts like Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Dylan, Bob Hope, Liberace, Donna Summers, Phil Collins, Duran Duran and The Oak Ridge Boys. Wellman helped White build it into one of the largest performing arts venues in Chicagoland, turning cornfields by Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 into a destination where people flocked to see the likes of Alice Cooper, Weird Al Yankovich, Christina Aguilera and countless other performers over the course of its nearly four-decade run before the final curtains closed in 2017.

"Bill was an American original like his lifelong friend, Dean White," said Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Executive Director Bill Hanna. "Both men made it their mission to build up Northwest Indiana and to inspire others to do the same. Bill was optimistic, determined, creative, charismatic and always willing to lead. Bill and Dean made a tremendous team. Bill has left his mark on the area and, although he will be missed, he will not be forgotten by his friends and family here at the foundation."

Wellman served in many roles over the years, including as president of the Indiana Restaurant Association and general manager of the Lighthouse Restaurant in Cedar Lake. He helped found the Court Restaurant in downtown Valparaiso, where people could dine in a historic jail cell from the 1800s.

He was a frequent advocate for veterans' causes around Northwest Indiana, often marching in parades.

"He reached out to me to help him spread the word on his quest to have Taps played every sunset throughout VFWs, American Legions or even at municipal parks or buildings," filmmaker Nick Mantis said. "He was a very proud veteran, and his stories about working with Dean White were always entertaining. My relationship with Bill was mostly through the media events I covered, ... and I would always light up when I saw Bill because he always gave a great interview where he was humble about his role in whatever he played or appreciative of what contribution he was a part of."

Mantis often ran into him during events at the Star Plaza or Tradewinds.

"Once when I was in his office, he was curious about me and asked me about my local cable TV shows, and he supported my idea of creating a platform to cover local news and events on local television and that meant a lot to me coming from a man like Bill with a history in the entertainment field," he said. "At the time, my studio was across the street from the Star Plaza and Twin Towers, and I would tease him about my view was better than his because I could see the Radisson Hotel and Star Plaza Theater when his view was of I-65 and northeast skyline of the mills. He always allowed me to interview him and always spoke straight from the heart, and his advice to me was to love what you do and do it with a flare and better than anyone else. And that is what I try to."

Wellman was a great mentor, former longtime SSCVA Executive Director Speros Batistatos said.

"It's a deeply personal loss for me," he said. "He was a mentor, a great friend and a father to me for the decades. The Region has lost a great man whose quiet leadership style, ease of communication and vision will never be seen again. Bill was a visionary, a communicator and just a fantastic human being."

Batistatos credits Wellman with procuring the land for the Indiana Welcome Center and helping get that project off the ground.

"Every person can share a story of what Bill Wellman did for them," he said. "I think Bill's greatest contribution was how he personally took the time to invest in people and realize their potential. His teaching, mentoring and quiet leadership are lost, never to be replaced."

He first met Wellman at the Holiday Star Theater 45 years ago, when it was a state-of-the-art facility acoustically engineered and "meticulously designed to present customers with the perfect entertainment experience."

"I remember as a kid I saw Bachman-Turner Overdrive at the Bridge VU Theater," Batistatos said. "Bruce White took notice and convinced him to collaborate, that they could be a lot more successful 10 miles down the road at Interstate 65 and U.S. 30. He was talented at booking what we in the industry call MOR, or middle-of-the-road entertainment: Bob Hope, Perry Cuomo, entertainment from our parent's generation."

Wellman authored the memoir “It’s Made to Sell- Not to Drink!” and shared many of his behind-the-scenes stories from over the years.

"He was one of the nicest funniest guys I ever met. All the times I laughed hardest were because of Bill," Batistatos said. "He had a razor-sharp wit. This is a tremendous loss for me. This is a hard one."

Wellman was inducted into the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority's South Shore Wall of Legends in 2018 and served on the board up until last year.

"Bill Wellman was an example and mentor to me," SSCVA Board Member Tom Dabertin said. "He inspired me to be active in organizations and community service. Now I've served on 40 boards and public commissions. He was a great individual with a phenomenal life. He did everything from serving as a Marine in World War II where he saw action to being an entrepreneur and leader. He saw an opportunity to bring people to Northwest Indiana. He was preaching the Region's tourism potential when no one else was listening. He saw it was close to Chicago and sat on a magnificent body of water. He was an absolute visionary. His impact will last for many years."

