The Region's integrated steelmakers now in the mini-mill businesses too

U.S. Steel recently announced it would spend $774 million to attain complete ownership of Big River Steel in Arkansas, the newest and most technologically advanced mini-mill. ArcelorMittal, which divested most of its U.S. operations to Cleveland-Cliffs, save for its research and development center in East Chicago, is teaming up with Nippon Steel to invest more than half a billion dollars in a new electric arc furnace in AM/NS Calvert in Alabama. And Cleveland-Cliffs operates both blast furnaces like those in Northwest Indiana and electric arc furnaces that turn scrap metal into new steel products after its acquisition of AK Steel in Ohio.

"Most of the major integrated steel companies used the traditional technology," Dempsey said. "The mini-mills start out small as new companies and were new entrants in the steel markets, with their own supply chains independent of the integrated producers. They were side-by-side in the market, but now we're seeing consolidation into major companies."

Integrated steel production will remain in demand, especially with automakers that depend upon the higher grades of steel made at the integrated mills that have long been the industrial backbone of the Calumet Region.