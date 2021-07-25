 Skip to main content
The show goes on at historic Hoosier Theatre in Whiting
The show goes on at historic Hoosier Theatre in Whiting

The historic Hoosier Theatre in downtown Whiting, the last grand movie palace left standing in Northwest Indiana, is again showing films after a protracted closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lavish movie theater with a red-curtained screen at 1335 119th St. in Whiting recently started showing new releases, including "Fast and the Furious 9" and "Black Widow." It will temporarily close through Pierogi Fest weekend but reopen on Tuesday for the final week of "Black Widow." 

Like many movie theaters both large and small, the Hoosier Theatre remained closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic as moviegoers stayed home and Hollywood held back on most major new releases, opting to instead put them on streaming services or postpone the release of multimillion-dollar franchises until it could be more certain of a decent return on investment.

The last vaudeville movie palace left in Indiana, the Hoosier Theatre opened in 1924. The theater with an ornate terra-cotta facade, a pipe organ and an opulent design was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

It originally hosted vaudeville, short films, cartoons and feature-length films scored with live Kimball organ music.

Entertainers who appeared there over the years include the Three Stooges, W.C. Fields and James Cagney, who sold war bonds there during World War II. Chicago Bears halfback Red "The Galloping Ghost" Grange once tossed miniature footballs to kids from the roof of the Hoosier Theatre, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana archives.

A huge Cinemascope screen was installed in 1954, and the theater was damaged by a fire in 1963. After years of declining attendance as the population shifted south in Lake County and new multiplexes popped up in former farm fields, it was shuttered in 1981.

The theater was acquired in 1991 by John Katris, whose family owned the Vogue Theatre in East Chicago. He did extensive renovations to restore the 620-seat building.

The single-screen theater now shows new Hollywood releases, one at a time. It occasionally hosts other events, including ballet recitals and silent films scored to live organ music.

For more information, visit www.hoosiertheatre.com, call 219-659-0567 or find the business on Facebook.

