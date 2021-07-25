The show goes on at historic Hoosier Theatre in Whiting

The historic Hoosier Theatre in downtown Whiting, the last grand movie palace left standing in Northwest Indiana, is again showing films after a protracted closure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lavish movie theater with a red-curtained screen at 1335 119th St. in Whiting recently started showing new releases, including "Fast and the Furious 9" and "Black Widow." It will temporarily close through Pierogi Fest weekend but reopen on Tuesday for the final week of "Black Widow."

Like many movie theaters both large and small, the Hoosier Theatre remained closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic as moviegoers stayed home and Hollywood held back on most major new releases, opting to instead put them on streaming services or postpone the release of multimillion-dollar franchises until it could be more certain of a decent return on investment.

The last vaudeville movie palace left in Indiana, the Hoosier Theatre opened in 1924. The theater with an ornate terra-cotta facade, a pipe organ and an opulent design was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

It originally hosted vaudeville, short films, cartoons and feature-length films scored with live Kimball organ music.