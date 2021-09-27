The sky's the limit: Petar Todorovic leads sage-popovich reach new heights

Todorovic has been with the company for seven years, originally hired as an intern coming from Purdue University. He became its president this past March, following founder Nick Popovich, who remains its chairman.

Popovich has also been a source of counsel for the young president, teaching him “there is always a solution to problems. Our clients call us when times are good and when they need us.”

Todorovic added, “Nick’s knowledge is priceless. The guidance he offers, you can’t put a value on it.”

Popovich is a 2071 inductee to the Living Legends of Aviation.

A major asset to his company, Todorovic said, is its accuracy, responsiveness and versatility. Those assets came into play during the quarantine, when aviation was grounded.

“We had our struggles, but we rode it out,” Todorovic said.

The pandemic also taught Todorovic something about his staff.

“I learned how resilient we are, especially our employees,” he said. “We’re a family, and the staff did everything they could to help everyone out.”

Locally the company has 32 employees. Globally, sage-popovich has a staff of more than 100.