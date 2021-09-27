The sky's the limit: Petar Todorovic leads sage-popovich reach new heights

When Petar Todorovic looks for role models, he goes right to his parents, Vesna and Vlasto Todorovic, who came to this country from Serbia in 1998.
“They gave up their whole life for my brother and me,” said Todorovic, who admitted he did not realize his parents’ struggles until later.
One lesson he learned from his parents is to never give up.
Today, Todorovic’s brother Aleksa is pursuing graduate studies at Indiana University to become a nurse practitioner.
As for Todorovic, at age 29 he is president of sage-popovich, inc., a global aviation consulting and asset management provider, from pre-purchase inspection and appraisal services through repossession and liquidation on all aircraft types and related inventory.
The company began in 1979 as a provider of recovery services for aviation assets worldwide and expanded into a one-stop aviation consulting operation. Services include specific projects, such as long-term portfolio monitoring, repossessions, liquidations, consulting and technical services, valuations, asset management and aircraft parts sales.
The firm has recovered in excess of $40 billion dollars of aviation-related assets. Doing business globally, sage-popovich owns two business jets and has had its own hangar at the Gary/Chicago International Airport since 2018. It also has a 32,000-square-foot warehouse in Valparaiso, with another facility in Pontiac, Michigan.
Todorovic has been with the company for seven years, originally hired as an intern coming from Purdue University. He became its president this past March, following founder Nick Popovich, who remains its chairman.
Popovich has also been a source of counsel for the young president, teaching him “there is always a solution to problems. Our clients call us when times are good and when they need us.”
Todorovic added, “Nick’s knowledge is priceless. The guidance he offers, you can’t put a value on it.”
Popovich is a 2071 inductee to the Living Legends of Aviation.
A major asset to his company, Todorovic said, is its accuracy, responsiveness and versatility. Those assets came into play during the quarantine, when aviation was grounded.
“We had our struggles, but we rode it out,” Todorovic said.
The pandemic also taught Todorovic something about his staff.
“I learned how resilient we are, especially our employees,” he said. “We’re a family, and the staff did everything they could to help everyone out.”
Locally the company has 32 employees. Globally, sage-popovich has a staff of more than 100.
Todorovic’s work, whether it’s repossessions or liquidations, has taken him to China, Argentina and parts of Europe. His company has done in excess of 1,800 mostly self-help repossessions.
“I’ve had the chance to go all over the planet,” he said.
Todorovic, who is single, currently resides in Chicago. He grew up in Hobart and Valparaiso, graduating from Wheeler High School before enrolling at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.
He belongs to several professional organizations, including the American Society of Appraisers, International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading, and the Northwest Indiana Information Sharing and Security Alliance, a public-private partnership for sharing information.
sage-popovich has participated in several professional charities and Todorovic is involved with the philanthropic efforts of the Popovich Family Trust.
Todorovic recalled the occasion when he was called to be part of an aviation company’s bankruptcy as an adviser.
“That was most unique,” he said. “It really opened my eyes.”
Todorovic measures success by the “impact you have on others. You can have all the awards and money in the world, but if you’re not having a lasting impact, then there’s no point to doing it. It’s more about legacy, and hopefully a positive one. I want to make the world a little better than how I found it.”
