The Stage Small Business Incubator and Coworking Space in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood has moved to a new space at the Marquette Park United Methodist Church at 215 N. Grand Blvd. in Gary, where it will offer new training on how small businesses can land government contracts.
The business incubator will partner with the Indiana Department of Administration Division of Supplier of Diversity from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who attends the free workshop can learn about broadening their business opportunities by becoming certified as a Minority Business Enterprise or Woman-Owned Business Enterprise.
“We are elated to be the new home for The Stage and to help kick off their 2019-2020 season with such a needed workshop for our area,” community advocate and congregation member Jessica Renslow said. “As a lifetime member of Marquette Park United Methodist Church, I am happy that we are continuing to foster a welcoming site to help offer services to our region. The Crisis Center actually started by sharing space with us, as well as many other community groups like the Miller Citizens Corp. The UMC motto is open doors, open hearts open minds. As a people of faith, we try to best serve all of the Calumet area and beyond, and fill niches that are not being met."
The Stage will host a workshop that normally only takes place in Indianapolis about how minority- and women-owned businesses can procure government contracting opportunities ranging from the local to the federal level. Small business owners can learn how to qualify for such projects, get notified of such business opportunities, and gain access to training and networking events.
For more information, call (219) 885-9813 or email TheStageGary@gmail.com.