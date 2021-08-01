The success track

The Nau family started serving the rail car industry more 100 years ago, and has been on a steady track of success that has now led to induction of Hammond Machine Works into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
The business began in 1908 as United Heating and Foundry in Hammond. Owner Charles Nicholas Nau ran it until 1960, when urban renewal forced its closure.
The family continued in the rail car service industry when Charles' son Mike Nau bought Hammond Machine and Forge Works from friend Henry Kuehl in 1962 and moved the company to its current location on Columbia Avenue, Mike's son Peter M. Nau said.
Mike dropped the word "forge" from the name and diversified by making chemical balls — compressing granular material into balls used in water treatment. The company had 15 or 20 employees back then.
Despite the chemical ball business going away and, eventually, the relocation of many of the rail car companies they served to the nation's Sun Belt, Hammond Machine has prospered and grown, Peter Nau said.
Peter began working with his father after graduating from college in 1979, and in 1992 bought out his dad and took over as president. Prior to that, Hammond Machine was able to invest in the industrial revolution that enabled smaller companies to acquire computer-controlled equipment.
"We bought our first computer-controlled lathe in 1989," Peter said. "Before that we had to have seasoned machinists. We had trade schools that taught machining and the trades, but those schools had stopped that for many years. Things are changing again now for the better."
The fourth generation of Naus, Peter's sons Peter Jr., Travis and Michael, now work with him, and Peter Jr. is working with Mark Van Fleet of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce to develop a program involving the high schools and Ivy Tech for students with an aptitude for machining and welding.
Through the program, high school students can earn college credits at Ivy Tech, and it provides a feeder for companies like Hammond Machine.
"For many years we put money back in the company in new technology. It's been very beneficial," Peter said. "The employees get a lift from it. We have 18 or 20 computer-controlled machines now and we're getting into robotic welding and grinding."
In 2015, the company invested $4 million in new equipment at its production facility in Dallas to make parts for railroad tank cars and autorack cars. Peter said the company has recouped that investment. which has played a significant role in the company's continued success.
"Had we not made that move, things would have been different," he said. "We earned a Premier Supplier Award from one of the major car builders in Texas, and it was importaat to be recognized as the best in our class. We earned a collaboration award in Texas last year for working with a company to develop a product."
Hammond Machine has 67 employees now, and plans to begin construction of a 12,500-square-foot addition to its 42,000-square-foot plant in Hammond this summer that will add another five or 10 workers.
"Our benefit package is important. We treat everybody with respect and offer the chance for advancement. We've paid for training and continuing education in the machine business. I'm blessed to have good employees. They get along and we work together. It's like a family, and I've got an open door policy."
There's no doubt having his sons working with him is a highlight of his life.
"They all have the passion," he said. "There's nothing like making a sales call with them. It's a hoot seeing the next generation coming along. I'm 65 now and I'd like to be active for another six or seven years, but I think I will always be here in one fashion or another whether they like it or not,"
The company has been a regular contributor to area organizations like TradeWinds, South Shore Arts, Munster Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.
Peter was the chamber's Person of the Year in 2016, and chamber director Dave Ryan said, "He's a great corporate citizen, and he's always attuned to what area groups might need. He learned a lot from his father, and they have a great family tradition of giving back to the community."
"We took about 20 high school counselors through the plant last year, and he bent over backward to show what it takes to make it in machining," Ryan said. "It's great to see their expansion coming to fruition. Pete's a great asset to Hammond and Northwest Indiana, and it's great to see him recognized."