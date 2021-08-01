The success track

"We bought our first computer-controlled lathe in 1989," Peter said. "Before that we had to have seasoned machinists. We had trade schools that taught machining and the trades, but those schools had stopped that for many years. Things are changing again now for the better."

The fourth generation of Naus, Peter's sons Peter Jr., Travis and Michael, now work with him, and Peter Jr. is working with Mark Van Fleet of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce to develop a program involving the high schools and Ivy Tech for students with an aptitude for machining and welding.

Through the program, high school students can earn college credits at Ivy Tech, and it provides a feeder for companies like Hammond Machine.

"For many years we put money back in the company in new technology. It's been very beneficial," Peter said. "The employees get a lift from it. We have 18 or 20 computer-controlled machines now and we're getting into robotic welding and grinding."

In 2015, the company invested $4 million in new equipment at its production facility in Dallas to make parts for railroad tank cars and autorack cars. Peter said the company has recouped that investment. which has played a significant role in the company's continued success.