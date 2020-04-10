The Times Best of the Region results postponed until June

Every year, The Times Media Co. Best of the Region recognizes top businesses across Northwest Indiana.
Readers vote for their favorite restaurant, coffee shop, spa, dance school, microbrewery, bike shop, doctor, church, city or town, chef, bank and gift boutique, among the wide variety of categories. Then the winners can proudly display the Best of the Region signs in their storefronts.
The results of the 2020 Best of the Region poll were going to be announced in a special section in The Times of Northwest Indiana at the end of May, but that's now moving to June 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're pushing that section back a month because of the coronavirus," Times Media Co. Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "We want to give our editorial and advertising teams time to reach out."
Best of the Region voting ended on March 31. It had been on pace to jump by 50% over the previous year because of the addition of 40 to 50 new categories and a new texting option businesses could opt into.
Voting slowed down during the last two weeks of March after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus to be a global pandemic, sports leagues stopped playing, and society started to shut down after widespread stay-at-home orders, but it still finished about 20% to 25% over last year.
The Times has yet to tabulate the results in categories including Beauty+Wellness, Entertainment, Healthcare, Professional Services, Shopping, Education+Instruction, Food+Dining and Living. Winners will be notified around the end of April.
"We'll be excited to publicly announce the results on June 28, which should include both people who win year-after-year and first-time winners," Schager said. "Best of the Region always means a lot of good traffic. We're happy to help get the ball rolling and traffic in the door after local businesses reopen."
The Times Media Co. had planned to celebrate the Best of Region and the best marketers in Northwest Indiana with a a Roaring '20s-themed banquet May 28 at Blue Chip Casino. But the Publisher's Awards celebration will not take place as originally scheduled. It has not been determined if it will be rescheduled this year.
For more information, visit nwi.com/bestof.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.