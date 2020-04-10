The Times Best of the Region results postponed until June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every year, The Times Media Co. Best of the Region recognizes top businesses across Northwest Indiana.

Readers vote for their favorite restaurant, coffee shop, spa, dance school, microbrewery, bike shop, doctor, church, city or town, chef, bank and gift boutique, among the wide variety of categories. Then the winners can proudly display the Best of the Region signs in their storefronts.

The results of the 2020 Best of the Region poll were going to be announced in a special section in The Times of Northwest Indiana at the end of May, but that's now moving to June 28 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're pushing that section back a month because of the coronavirus," Times Media Co. Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "We want to give our editorial and advertising teams time to reach out."

Best of the Region voting ended on March 31. It had been on pace to jump by 50% over the previous year because of the addition of 40 to 50 new categories and a new texting option businesses could opt into.