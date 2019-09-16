GREENWOOD — The Times of Northwest Indiana won several awards for journalism and advertising from the Hoosier State Press Association at The Nest Event Center in an Indianapolis suburb over the weekend.
The Times was a finalist for Blue Ribbon daily newspaper, winning third place behind the second-place Johnson County Daily Journal and first-place Anderson Herald-Bulletin.
In the 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, Times Editor Marc Chase won first Place for Best Editorial Writer.
Chase, Giles Bruce and Bob Kasarda won third place in Best News Coverage With No Deadline Pressure for "The Region's Deadliest Roads."
Kerry Erickson won second place for Best Headline Writing.
Joseph S. Pete won third place for Best Headline Writing.
In the Large Dailies category of the Hoosier State Press Association Advertising Content on Friday, James Pellegrini won first Place in ROP Series or Campaign for "Win A New 2019 Chevy — Choose Your Ride!"; first place for Real Estate for "The Jana Caudill Team"; second place for ROP Series of Campaign for "Bridge Blue Bridal Fair"; and second place for "Special Events for Prep Athlete of the Year."
David Mosele won first place for Education for "Your Pathway to Success," second place for Fashion for "Albert's Diamond Jewelers, and third place for Think Outside the Box for "DeYoung Anniversary Sale."
Kathleen Campbell won first place for Food & Beverage for "Strack & Van Til" and second place for Food & Beverage for "Tail Waggin' Favorites."
April Burford won first place for Best Publication Cover for "Holiday 2019 Cover."