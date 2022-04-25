The Times reimagines InBusiness to better chronicle growth in the Region

Nearly every day in the pages of The Times, you can read about the ongoing acceleration of new residents and businesses in Northwest Indiana. Based on the volume of these stories, it is clear that the Region has, without question, arrived.

In March, the Times featured a three part “Region of Relevance” Progress series that showcased the tremendous development and visionary plans for over 50 Northwest Indiana organizations. The Times was very proud to bring those stories to our readers, but those impressive accomplishments and plans are not just happening in March.

Almost any day you read The Times in print or online, you can find impressive economic, educational and social services development news that showcases the Region’s aggressive growth trajectory.

While the Region is expanding and showing signs of innovation across every zip code, our business-focused magazine, InBusiness, is at a crossroads. InBusiness Magazine publishes 20 Under 40 and Business & Industry Hall of Fame issues that are well received, and hosts corresponding events that are very popular for the Region’s business community. However, there is simply too much exciting and positive news to wait for one our bi-monthly InBusiness editions to bring these stories to the people of Northwest Indiana.

So, to ensure The Times is capturing all of the emerging economic, educational and social services developments in the Region, the Times will re-imagine what InBusiness should be to the Northwest Indiana community. Starting in April, InBusiness has been highlighting these stories as they happen in the daily print editions and on NWI.com.

The goal is for anyone within earshot of Northwest Indiana to learn about the exciting economic development for the Region’s local business community as it happens, and to associate the InBusiness brand delivering that exceptional news. This community is very aware of the exciting advancement underway, but it’s time to bring that message to the rest of the Midwest.

The Times is committed to delivering stories that feature all sizes of business across every industry. The Times will also be putting a focus on the entrepreneurial undercurrent that is bringing so much energy to the Region.

Utilizing the same distribution strategy that has propelled our readership growth over the last five years, InBusiness will utilize our multi-platform content strategy of print, digital, video, social and events.

The Times would love to be able to dig out all of these tremendous developments on our own, but we could use your help. The Times invites the business community to share their exciting news as it happens, and we’ll do our best to amplify your story for all to see.

This reimagining of InBusiness will also explore mutually beneficial partnerships that highlight existing events and networking opportunities, and introduce new ones. A perfect example of such an event includes the Workforce Innovation series, put on by Center of Workforce Innovations and WorkOne of Northwest Indiana, where business leaders can receive relevant data, innovative best practices and engaging dialogue to prepare the Region to embrace what experts are calling a new way of work.

These are exciting times in Northwest Indiana, and this Region is poised to shed its image as the “Heart of the Rust Belt” and become the shiny new engine of the Midwest. We hope you’ll join us for the ride.

Tom Schager is president of The Times Media Company.

