The Times is in line to receive numerous awards for writing and photography in three prestigious contests this month.
The contests are sponsored by the Chicago Headline Club, the Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and the Indiana Associated Press Media Editors organization.
Finalists for the Lisagor awards, sponsored by the Chicago Headline Club, are Lauren Cross, Best Deadline Reporting, Best Investigative Reporting, Best Science, Health or Environment Reporting and Best News Photo; Giles Bruce, Best Political and Government Reporting and Best Science, Health or Environment Reporting; Joseph Pete, Best Deadline Reporting, and Marc Chase, Best Editorial Writing.
Winners in the Indiana APME contest are Dan Riordan and Doug Ross, Best Headline Writing; John Watkins, Best Feature Photo, and Giles Bruce, Bob Kasarda and Bill Dolan, Best Investigative Reporting.
Winners in the Indiana Pro SPJ awards contest are Bruce, Features Writing, Medical or Science Reporting and Non-Deadline Story or Series; Pete, Column Writing, News Photography and Headline Writing; John Watkins, Features Photography and News Photography; Kasarda and Dolan, Coverage of Government or Politics; Sarah Reese and Joyce Russell, Environmental Reporting; Ross, Breaking News Reporting; Kale Wilk, Sports Photography; and Chase, News Photography.
Awards ceremonies to reveal how each of the winners placed in the contests will be held in late April and early May.