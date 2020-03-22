Thornton Distilling Co. shifts to hand sanitizer production

On Thursday they bottled their first run and on Friday, they were able to expand production. The first batch was planned to be donated to Thorn Creek Senior Housing, which is situated next to the distillery. “We wanted to supply them first,” said Howell. “We figure it’s full of at-risk individuals. It’s the largest concentrated population of elderly around here and they’re a direct neighbor. We’ll take care of them first. We are also supplying one of our local fire departments. The fire chief reached out due to their low supply.”

Howell said that he’ll prioritize to supply seniors, first responders and health care providers, but also plans to make it available to others.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough to supply everyone else. I’ve had people with kids come out and ask. We want to help moms and dads, too. I’m worried demand is going to outweigh supply,” he said. “We’ll have a limit of one bottle per person.”

Howell is working with the village to coordinate the safest way to distribute the product.

Howell will be providing the hand sanitizer at no charge, but he will have a suggested donation that will be accepted to go to a fund he has started for his employees.

“One hundred percent will go to the employees we had to lay off to help them pay their bills,” said Howell. Those donations will be added to a Go Fund Me relief fund Howell created. If you’d like to contribute to the account, click here.

