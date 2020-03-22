Thornton Distilling Co. shifts to hand sanitizer production

We’re living in unprecedented times, altered by COVID-19. In recent days, store shelves have cleared as uneasy Americans stockpile a number of items — from bottled water to toilet paper to canned goods.
First to disappear were disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer, two items that were recommended to help combat spread of the virus. At the same time these items were becoming more scarce, government officials began heeding warnings to stay away from crowds, eventually closing dine-in establishments and bars.
Thornton Distilling Co. in Thornton, Illinois closed its tasting room and restaurant, the Well, on Tuesday after the state ordered closure of restaurant dining rooms. Now it's joining the list of distilleries that are making sanitizer.
“We had to let all our employees go and are pivoting and changing production,” said Andrew Howell, co-founder and owner. “We’re shifting to making hand sanitizer and plan to prioritize it for first responders and seniors first.”
Although the place was shut down, head distiller Ari Klafter kept coming to work. “Ari volunteered to keep coming in to help formulate this and bottle,” said Howell. “He really stepped up and I wouldn’t be able to do this without him.”
Following the World Health Organization’s recipe for hand sanitizer, “We’ll use the spirit base of our gin,” said Howell. “We’ve ordered bulk ingredients to allow us to scale up supply. We’re using the spirits we have in-house and trying to convert everything on a dime.”
On Thursday they bottled their first run and on Friday, they were able to expand production. The first batch was planned to be donated to Thorn Creek Senior Housing, which is situated next to the distillery. “We wanted to supply them first,” said Howell. “We figure it’s full of at-risk individuals. It’s the largest concentrated population of elderly around here and they’re a direct neighbor. We’ll take care of them first. We are also supplying one of our local fire departments. The fire chief reached out due to their low supply.”
Howell said that he’ll prioritize to supply seniors, first responders and health care providers, but also plans to make it available to others.
“Hopefully we’ll have enough to supply everyone else. I’ve had people with kids come out and ask. We want to help moms and dads, too. I’m worried demand is going to outweigh supply,” he said. “We’ll have a limit of one bottle per person.”
Howell is working with the village to coordinate the safest way to distribute the product.
Howell will be providing the hand sanitizer at no charge, but he will have a suggested donation that will be accepted to go to a fund he has started for his employees.
“One hundred percent will go to the employees we had to lay off to help them pay their bills,” said Howell. Those donations will be added to a Go Fund Me relief fund Howell created. If you’d like to contribute to the account, click here.