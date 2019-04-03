Thornton Quarry wins industry awards

Thornton Quarry, one of the largest aggregate quarries in the world and the "Midwest's Grand Canyon," rocks, according to its peers in the industry.
Hanson Material Service Co. and its aggregate mine in Thornton recently won several awards for its "strong commitment to employee safety and health, the environment, communities where they mine" from the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers.
“By rewarding our industry’s leaders, member companies are encouraged and being recognized for ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone at the mine site and in nearby communities,” Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers Executive Director Dan Eichholz said.
Thornton Stone Quarry, which Region residents have long gaped at while driving along Interstate 80 in Illinois, won a Community Relations Award for offering college students internships, donating 150 tons of rock for Hubbard Park in Thornton, and hosting the Thornton Historical Society’s fundraising tours of this quarry each year.
The 1.5-mile-long, 450-foot-deep quarry remains in use after more than 180 years of mining in Thorton, though the north lobe is now the Thornton Reservoir, which the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago engineered to hold stormwater and sewage during heavy rains to prevent flooding.
The company received a Gold Level Certificate of Achievement in Environmental Excellence for complying "with the multitude of federal, state, and local regulations concerning the protection of our air, water, and land thereby creating a sustainable future while enhancing the public’s perception of the mining industry," as well as a Gold Level Rock Solid Safety Award.
“Over the years, the IAAP Safety Committee has crafted an award program encouraging adoption of systems and practices we can confidently say enhances the safety and health programs of participating companies and helps them to get to the goal of zero injuries," Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers Safety Committee Chairman Jason Schlee said.
"The high achievement of so many companies is a testament that the culture being created really works.”