Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees will have a new pension plan administrator

Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees across the Calumet Region and beyond will start getting their pensions from and dealing with a new plan administrator starting next year.

U.S. Steel spent $284 million to buy an annuity to lessen the risk in its pension plan, which will result in a new administrator for thousands of retirees across the country.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which has employed thousands of current and retired workers in Northwest Indiana, bought group annuity contracts from Banner Life Insurance Co. and William Penn Life Insurance Co. in New York.

U.S. Steel is using pension plan assets to fund the purchase of the group annuity contracts, which will transfer $284 million of its pension plan obligations to Legal & General, parent company to Banner and William Penn.

Legal & General will become the new administrator that pays benefits to 17,800 U.S. Steel retirees and beneficiaries.