 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees will have a new pension plan administrator
urgent

Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees will have a new pension plan administrator

Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees will have a new pension plan administrator

U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Thousands of U.S. Steel retirees across the Calumet Region and beyond will start getting their pensions from and dealing with a new plan administrator starting next year.

U.S. Steel spent $284 million to buy an annuity to lessen the risk in its pension plan, which will result in a new administrator for thousands of retirees across the country.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which has employed thousands of current and retired workers in Northwest Indiana, bought group annuity contracts from Banner Life Insurance Co. and William Penn Life Insurance Co. in New York.

U.S. Steel is using pension plan assets to fund the purchase of the group annuity contracts, which will transfer $284 million of its pension plan obligations to Legal & General, parent company to Banner and William Penn.

Legal & General will become the new administrator that pays benefits to 17,800 U.S. Steel retirees and beneficiaries.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

“Legal & General was carefully selected by an independent fiduciary as a highly rated and experienced retirement benefits provider to ensure our retirees’ benefits are secured and maintained, a continued priority of our Best for AllSM strategy,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “This transaction is yet another meaningful step in strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and further de-risking our pension plan.”

Legal & General will start paying benefits to U.S. Steel's retirees and beneficiaries on Jan. 1.

Retirees will not see any changes to their benefits as a result of the deal, according to U.S. Steel. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts