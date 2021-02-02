Thousands temporarily laid off at Chicago Assembly Plant because of international parts shortage

Thousands of workers are temporarily out of work for at least this week, and likely longer, at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side.

The automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River, which normally runs around the clock, reduced its workforce to just one of three shifts this week because of a parts shortage caused in turn by a global semiconductor shortage.

Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing and labor communications manager, could not say how long the layoffs would last or exactly how many workers were affected.

"There are approximately 5,300 hourly workers at Chicago Assembly Plant in total. Hourly employees with one year of service receive approximately 75% of their gross income during their down time," Felker said.

Ford employs a total of more than 6,500 workers at the automotive factory at East 130th Street and Torrence Avenue in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

United Auto Workers Local 551 Chairman Coby Millender said in a letter to auto workers at the plant "a layoff is coming."