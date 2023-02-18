When it first came out, people would drop what they were doing and rush to liquor stores in the middle of a workday if they got word that the rare, elusive Zombie Dust was available.

Many retailers had a limit on how many Zombie Dust six-packs one could purchase as the "intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale (that) will be one's only respite after the zombie apocalypse" was in high demand. Zombie Dust exploded in popularity and became more available, being served on tap at bars and restaurants across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

Its iconic cover art of a zombie king drawn by comic book artist Tim Seely, whose work includes "Nightwing" and "G.I. Joe vs. Transformers," is now such a common staple on retail shelves people no longer need an inside source to track down.

Munster-based Three Floyds Brewing is following up on the widespread popularity of Zombie Dust with its new beer Zombie Ice. The new "undead double pale ale" debuts Thursday.

Zombie Ice has 55 International Bitterness Units and a potent 8.5% alcohol by volume, as compared to Zombie Dust's 6.5% ABV. It's billed as "a bolder spin on the award-winning Zombie Dust, which continues to make waves in the craft beer industry since its release in 2010."

“The beer is exactly what you’d think,” Brewmaster Chris Boggess said. “A bigger, punchier version of itself. Compared to Zombie Dust, the aroma has strong notes of orange marmalade and tropical citrus. The bitterness is firm, but it’s still very drinkable at 8.5%.”

Three Floyds, which the Brewers Association ranks as the 26th largest craft brewery in the country by production, will roll the new beer out in all its markets, which now encompass 19 states and Washington, D.C. It also will be sold at the acclaimed craft brewery's retail kiosk at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster, where its brewpub previously operated before the pandemic.

The brewery, known for its "not normal" craft beers that are aggressively hopped and creatively conceived, will sell Zombie Ice in six packs, 19.2-ounce cans and on draft. It also will be included in Three Floyds' first variety pack, a 12-pack that will combine three core beers and a rotating beer.

Three Floyds’ founder Nick Floyd, writer Brian Azzarello and artist Simon Bisley did the art for the can and package. It's blacked out with art from the Alpha King comic collection chronicling the epic struggle against the Rice King, depicting a skull with piercing blue eyes and the Zombie Ice logo.

A release party will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Kaiser Tiger, 1415 W. Randolph St. in Chicago. There will be a beer ice luge, ice curling and Three Floyds specials, as well as giveaways.

Since its founding in 1996, Three Floyds has received widespread acclaim, often being ranked by RateBeer as the best craft brewery in the world. Its beers still often rank as among the best in their categories.

For more information, visit 3floyds.com.