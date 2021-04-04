 Skip to main content
Three Indiana business schools rank among nation's best, according to U.S. News & World Report
urgent

 Joseph S. Pete

If you're thinking about pursuing an MBA to advance your career or segue to a new one, three Indiana universities ranked among U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Business Schools.

Indiana University's Kelley School of Business ranked No. 23 in the list that's based on peer assessments, recruiter assessments and other factors.

IU ranked 10th nationally for its part-time MBA program and was tied for No. 23 overall with Vanderbilt University, which is known as the "Harvard of the South."

U.S. News and World Report noted about 75.8% of graduates of IU's full-time program, which costs $27,865 per year in in-state tuition, are employed. It recognized the program's experiential learning where companies can solve real-world business programs and its alumni, including Cisco Systems CEO John Chambers, former Ford President Harold Arthur Poling and Wikipedia Cofounder Jimmy Wales.

The University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business Placed No. 36, tying with Washington University in St. Loius, which is sometimes known as the "Harvard of the Midwest." U.S. News and World Report found many of the students there are career changers and can get joint degrees in law, science or engineering. Notable graduates include Raymond James Financial CEO Paul Reilly and Aderant Holdings President Michael Kohlsdorf.

Purdue University's Krannert School of Management was tied at No. 44 and No. 53 in part-time MBAs nationally.

Krannert, which jumped up in the rankings this year, came in No. 9 in business analytics, No. 3 in production/operations and No. 8 in supply chain/logistics. 

U.S. News & World Report assessed a number of metrics, including placement success, employment rate after graduation, mean starting salary, student selectivity, GMAT scores, average GPA and acceptance rates.

Standford University ranked No. 1 overall nationally, and the University of Chicago and Northwestern University came in No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

