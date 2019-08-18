Three Region firms named to Inc. 5000

Three Region firms made the prestigious Inc. 5000, one for the seventh straight year.
Inc. Magazine, a New York City-based national weekly publication that covers small business and startups, again recognized the 5,000 fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States or, as the magazine put it, "the most successful companies in America."
CME Lending Group in Chesterton, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and J&L Dimensional Services in LaPorte were recognized in the annual list for their revenue growth over the last few years.
CME, which provides mortgage banking services for clients in six states, ranked 755th in the country with 578% growth over the last three years. The financial services firm owned by Daniel Fowler and James Metcalf pulled in $2.3 million in revenue last year.
Founded in 2004, the mortgage lender that's funded hundreds of millions of dollars of mortgages in Indiana, Michigan and other states, ranked 8th in Indiana, 32nd in financial services and 35th in Chicagoland in terms of growth, according to Inc.
Peepers by PeeperSpecs, which designs and sells reading glasses and sunglasses for men and women, ranked 3,671st on the Inc. 5000, making the list for the seventh straight year. The 26-year-old company led by Alec Sammann pulled in revenue of $15.7 million in 2018 and has grown by 95% over the last three years.
The sunglass maker employs 38 people and ranked 45th in growth among Indiana companies.
J&L Dimensional Services, which operates certified metrology lab performing metal finishing, dimensional inspections and reverse engineering, ranked No. 4,690 nationally.
The 29-year-old company manufacturing company, which employs 54 people in LaPorte, has grown by 61% over the last three years. It posted revenue of $5.8 million in 2018.
A total of 63 companies in Indiana and 241 in Illinois, including 237 in the greater Chicago metropolitan area, made the Inc. 5000 this year.