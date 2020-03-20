You are the owner of this article.
Throwing booze at COVID-19; NWI distilleries join fight
Throwing booze at COVID-19; NWI distilleries join fight

 Joseph S. Pete

In World War II, factories in Gary, East Chicago, Detroit and many other cities switched from making whatever they normally made to producing tanks, munitions and anything needed in support of the war effort.

The global coronavirus pandemic has brought about a similar transformation at local distilleries. 18th Street Distillery in Hammond and Journeyman Distillery are now making hand sanitizer, which has been in short supply nationally and which they plan to give away to the public. 

Journeyman Distillery at 109 Generations Dr in Three Oaks will open from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, letting five people in at a time to for retail sales and a free 100-milliliter bottle of Journeyman Distillery hand sanitizer made with locally-sourced grains.

They're limited to one per customer while supplies last.

On Saturday, 40% of all spirit sales at Journeyman Distillery will benefit the Journey Hourly Employee Fund to help displaced employees after the distillery was forced to close its Staymaker restaurant.

Journeyman also plans to donate gallons of its hand sanitizer to nursing homes, hospitals and other local areas of need.

18th Street said it will start giving out hand sanitizer Monday, first to the elderly, then to first responders and then to families.

