Throwing Muses musician/author to appear in Miller

Musician and writer Kristin Hersh will appear for a free author event in Miller.
The hip boutique Indie Indie Bang Bang is hosting Hersh, who helped found the indie rock groups Throwing Muses and 50 Foot Wave. She has been a solo artist and the author of "Don't Suck, Don't Die" and "Rat Girl." Rolling Stone named the latter book one of the best rock memoirs ever written.
"Even if you don’t know Kristin Hersh’s band Throwing Muses, 'Rat Girl' is a crucial first-hand account of the Eighties indie-rock uprising," the longstanding rock magazine wrote. "Her narrative voice is warm, friendly and surprisingly funny. When Hersh gets pregnant and decides to have the kid, without giving up her band, she shrugs, 'I’ll cross the living-in-a-van-is-probably-child-abuse bridge when I come to it.' Deep down it’s a story about messed-up kids finding one other, starting a band, and accidentally scrounging up an audience of similarly messed-up kids. It belongs on the shelf next to Michael Azerrad’s classic Our Band Could Be Your Life."
She will do a reading and play music at 7 p.m. Monday at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Miller.
"The accomplished musician and author will be reading excerpts from her latest book 'Seeing Sideways: A Memoir of Music and Motherhood,' as well as interspersing musical performance related to the readings," Indie Indie Bang Bang said in a press release. "For a more spacious experience, we’ll actually be having this at the Marshall J Gardner Center for the Art which is basically across the street from the store."
"Seeing Sideways" is a follow-up to "Rat Girl," which publisher the University of Texas Press describes as "a beautifully written memoir that takes readers on an emotional journey through the author’s life as she reflects on thirty years of music and motherhood."
Indie Indie Bang Bang will be selling signed copies of Hersh's books, which will be available at both the event and the store.
The store, which also has a location in downtown Valparaiso, will keep its Miller shop at 625 S Lake St. open from 5 to 7 p.m. before the event.
For more information or to order a book, call 219.939.7234.
