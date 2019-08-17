All of the free public tickets have been allotted for the historic "once-in-a-lifetime" commissioning of the USS Indianapolis littoral combat ship at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan this fall.
Organizers said additional tickets may be made available to the public and that the Oct. 26 ceremony will be live-streamed on the internet for anyone who wasn't lucky enough to land a ticket.
The U.S. Navy is commissioning a vessel for service in Indiana for the first time in the Midwestern state's history. It's the fourth Navy vessel since World War I to be given the name USS Indianapolis. The first USS Indianapolis was a World War I-era cargo ship, and the third was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that was in service from 1980 to 1998.
Most famously, the USS Indianapolis heavy cruiser, which earned 10 battle stars during World War II, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in the Philippine Sea during the closing days of the war in 1945. About 880 sailors died in the largest loss of life in U.S. Navy history, a tragic and grisly event that has been the subject of many books and films.
The new USS Indianapolis was commissioned by defense contractor Lockheed Martin and built by Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. The U.S. Navy said the Freedom-class littoral combat ship "is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft."
The modular ship features an open architecture design that can be reconfigured for a number of different weapons and sensor systems. It was specifically designed to defeat "asymmetric threats" like quiet diesel submarines, and can engage in surface combat.
After its commissioning in Burns Harbor, the USS Indianapolis will be sent to Naval Station Mayport, its home base in Florida.
“This ship will play an essential role in carrying out our nation’s maritime strategy," Littoral Combat Ship Program Manager Capt. Mike Taylor said.
Anyone interested in viewing the ceremony or checking back to see if any more tickets are made available can visit ussindianapolislcs17.org.