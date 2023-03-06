Reform candidate Shawn Fain narrowly leads the United Auto Workers union presidential race, which will come down to contested ballots.

Fain, who first joined the UAW at the Stellantis Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana, is ahead of incumbent Ray Curry by 645 votes in the first-ever direct election of international executive officers. Fain has 50.2% of the vote compared to Curry's 49.8%.

A total of 1,608 challenged ballots have been unresolved.

Election vendor Merriman River Group is storing the ballots in Dayton, Ohio until the count is resumed. Most of the ballots were challenged based on questions of membership eligibility.

A court-appointed UAW monitor is researching to resolve the challenges. The UAW Members United slate of seven candidates will be present when the boxes are unsealed and during the count, also reviewing the UAW monitor's findings about the challenged ballots.

The Curry Solidarity Team also has had observers on site.

Six of the seven reform candidates have been elected thus far. Daniel Vicente won Region 9 director, Margaret Mock secretary-treasurer, LaShawn English Region 1 director, Brandon Mancilla Region 9A director, Rich Boyer vice president and Mike Booth vice president.

Independent reform candidate Dave Green also won Region 2B director.

The UAW Members United Candidates have vowed to end corruption, take a tough stance against management, begin strike pay on day one and end tiers in which workers get paid differently for doing the same job based on seniority and on when they were hired.

The new UAW leaders will represent thousands of workers at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side, the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights and the Lear seat-making factory in Hammond.

It's the first direct election in UAW history after UAW members voted in a referendum for a new "One Member, One Vote" policy. The union agreed to it after a corruption scandal that included the convictions of 15 people, including former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, on charges that included taking bribes and stealing union funds.