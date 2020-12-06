Time capsules at former St. Anthony Hospital reveal century-old treasures

Time capsules from the former St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City revealed treasures from more than a century ago.
Franciscan Health dug out two time capsules from its medical offices at 301 W. Homer St., now known as the Homer Street campus after the health care system opened a new hospital to serve Michigan City near Interstate 94.
Construction workers from Tonn and Blank Construction dug out a glass container and metal container embedded in stone during a renovation project. A glass container that was originally placed behind the cornerstone of the hospital in 1903 was found by the sign at the main entrance on Wabash Street, having been moved at some point. The glass was broken and the container had been previously opened, evidence by the presence of a button commemorating the hospital's 75th anniversary, an entirely different time period as the other items within the container.
A sturdier metal container with contents labeled between 1903 and 1924 was found in the chapel of the hospital's 1926 building.
Sister Petra Nielsen, Franciscan Health's vice president of mission integration, opened both containers carefully, finding a haul of mementos from the distant past.
The treasure trove in the glass container included a cross encased in glass, two scapulars, a piece of blessed palm and several religious medals. The metal box featured several coins from the 19th century, a 1924 edition of the Michigan City Evening Dispatch announcing President Calvin Coolidge’s election victory, and an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Pius XI.
Other historical finds unearthed included rosaries, tiny religious statues, blessed medals and crosses worn by sisters of the hospital. It had prayer cards, including the death card of Mother Maria Theresia Bonzel, who founded the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration before dying in 1905. It also preserved pressed flowers from the coffin of Mother Josepha Dirkmann, who served as the second superior of the U.S. province before dying in 1923.
