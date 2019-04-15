The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame will induct its 2019 class on May 28, and in addition to honoring the new members' achievements, attendees of that day's luncheon will have the opportunity to hear first-hand updates on state and national affairs from keynote speakers Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sen. Todd Young.
The event, hosted by The Times Media Co., will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Avalon Manor, 3550 U.S. 30 in Hobart. The Times and its InBusiness magazine sponsor the Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 12th year and currently has 63 individual members and three business members.
Holcomb, the state's 51st governor, has been in office since January 2017. His appearance will come a month after the scheduled conclusion of the 2019 General Assembly, during which the Legislature has the responsibility of crafting the state's biennial budget and addressed issues of significant regional importance, including casino and sports gaming.
Young, Indiana's senior senator, has been a senator since January 2017, after eight years as a member of Congress. Young serves on the Senate committees on Finance, Foreign Relations, Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Tickets for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame luncheon are $50. They are available online at www.nwi.com/halloffame or by calling Cindy Kimmel at 219-548-4318.