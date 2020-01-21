Times launches 'cleaner, fresher' website

Every day, countless Region residents make it a habit to pay a visit to nwi.com to find out what's going on in their community, whether at the school board meeting or the steel mill, in the courthouse or on the basketball court.

They come for the latest headlines about crime in their city or town, new legislation at the statehouse that might affect them or the latest restaurant opening by the Southlake Mall.

Now Northwest Indiana's leading source of news is getting a makeover with a "cleaner, fresher" look to its website.

The Times of Northwest Indiana parent company Lee Enterprises redesigned the nwi.com website to deliver the latest local and national news quicker and easier than ever before.

The new format went live Tuesday afternoon.

Other Lee newspapers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Quad City Times and Madison.com, have already rolled out the redesign. It features more white space and a crisper, more dramatic look.

So what can readers expect?

"Readers will see a cleaner, more modern look and feel, but the navigation will be unchanged," Lee Enterprises Project Manager Betsy Green said.