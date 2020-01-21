Times launches 'cleaner, fresher' website

Every day, countless Region residents make it a habit to pay a visit to nwi.com to find out what's going on in their community, whether at the school board meeting or the steel mill, in the courthouse or on the basketball court.
They come for the latest headlines about crime in their city or town, new legislation at the statehouse that might affect them or the latest restaurant opening by the Southlake Mall.
Now Northwest Indiana's leading source of news is getting a makeover with a "cleaner, fresher" look to its website.
The Times of Northwest Indiana parent company Lee Enterprises redesigned the nwi.com website to deliver the latest local and national news quicker and easier than ever before.
The new format went live Tuesday afternoon.
Other Lee newspapers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Quad City Times and Madison.com, have already rolled out the redesign. It features more white space and a crisper, more dramatic look.
So what can readers expect?
"Readers will see a cleaner, more modern look and feel, but the navigation will be unchanged," Lee Enterprises Project Manager Betsy Green said.
Expect immediate notification of breaking news provided by The Times local news team, headquartered in Munster. A breaking news box will appear by the top of the site, offering a short summary of the latest headlines. National breaking news headlines also will run along a ribbon near the top.
Expect enhanced customer service as well.
Readers can go to the menu on the upper left of the website and click on Customer Service to put delivery of the paper on hold, report any delivery problems and sign up for newsletters about obituaries, crime, courts, contests, promotions, business news or other areas of interest.
Getting all the latest headlines in your inbox every morning is as easy as checking a box.
History buffs can use the new website to delve deeply into the archives of The Times of Northwest Indiana, which was founded as The Hammond Times in 1906.
Anyone interested in doing research, looking something up or just taking a "remember when" trip down memory lane can browse past editions in an easy-to-search format through The Times' partnership with newspapers.com.
In addition to a wealth of news and information, people also can visit the newly designed nwi.com to do a little wheeling and dealing, shop online, find a job or reel in the right job candidate for their company.
The Buy and Sell section on the menu features daily deals, job openings and ad placements. One can visit the modern-day classifieds section online to look for a home, vehicle, pet or apartment anywhere in Northwest Indiana.
People can drop by the Buy and Sell section to see print ads, local offers and promotions, including a Super Sunday Big Game Trivia Quiz.
It's a place to go to find out about service providers in the community, legal announcements and both new and used vehicles for sale.
For more information, check out the new website at nwi.com.