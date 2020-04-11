Times launching 'We're Open' directory for local businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has been rough on local businesses, as stay-at-home orders have shuttered many storefronts and dried up income while the bills continue to pile up.

Customers stuck at home and rarely venturing out may not even realize their favorite stores are still open, at least for curbside pickup or home delivery.

The Times of Northwest Indiana hopes to give the local businesses that are soldiering on and staying open more visibility with a special directory called "We're Open." The online directory, which launched Sunday, will show what business remain open, their hours of operation, and how they are conducting business when their storefronts are closed to the general public.

The service is free to all Region businesses, but they also have the opportunity to buy more prominent, enhanced listings or category sponsorships. Businesses, for instance, can have sponsored ads at the top of a category.

The "We're Open" directory builds off The Times' restaurant directory that has informed the public about more than 100 restaurants that remain open for curbside pickup and delivery in Northwest Indiana, Times Media Co. Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said.