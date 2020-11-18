 Skip to main content
Times Media Co. launches new app
Lee Enterprises has launched a new app for a number of its newspapers, including Munster-based Times Media Co.

The Times of Northwest Indiana has rolled out the app to better bring local news to Northwest Indiana and Chicago's southeast suburbs.

"This design has much more legible headlines, bigger images, more content on the homepage and better organization of that content," Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Chris White said.

Lee Enterprises Client Success Specialist Stacy Johnson said the redesign features an updated modern look, a better organizational display, and personalized content for readers. It also fixes a few bugs, including one associated with the iOS 14 software that allows users to change default browsers.

The app includes local and community news, sports and business coverage, entertainment stories and opinion pieces. It posts notifications of breaking news stories posted on nwi.com to keep readers informed of the latest headlines.

The NWI Times app can be downloaded for free via iTunes or Google Play.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

