The Times Media Co. President and Publisher Christopher White has been appointed a vice president of Lee Enterprises, The Times' parent company which serves 49 markets in 21 states.
White is also a Lee group publisher, working with nine business units composed of 15 daily newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.
The company also appointed Ray Farris, president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, to the position of vice president. Farris is also a group publisher in Lee's East and Midwest regions.
The appointments were announced by Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray.
“Ray and Chris have proven themselves to be outstanding executives,” Mowbray said. “The results in St. Louis and Northwest Indiana have consistently been among the best in our company, and they’ve extended their great leadership into other enterprises through their roles as group publishers. Both are very deserving of this new appointment.”
White joined Lee in 2013 as publisher of The Times Media Co., which publishes The Times of Northwest Indiana, nwitimes.com and a number of specialty publications. The Times was named Lee's Enterprise of the Year in 2014.
White was named a group publisher for Lee in 2015. Before joining Lee, he was publisher of The Repository in Canton, Ohio, and group publisher for GateHouse-Ohio Media. White's career also includes time as regional vice president of sales for Community Newspaper Holdings and publisher of The Edmond Sun and McAlester News-Capital while serving as group publisher for CNHI.
Farris was named president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2013 after serving as general manager since 2010. He became group publisher for Lee’s operations in the East and Midwest regions earlier this year and also has served as senior sales executive for classified advertising for all of Lee since 2015.
Farris joined the company in 2006 as vice president of classified advertising. His career also includes stints as vice president of classified advertising for the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press and classified advertising director of the Palm Beach Post.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was selected as Lee Enterprises’ Enterprise of the Year in 2016 and 2017.