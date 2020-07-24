Times to host virtual job fair for the state of Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Times of Northwest Indiana is staging a virtual job fair to help people across the state of Indiana get back to work after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Media Co., HR Indiana SHRM and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development are hosting the online job fair for Hoosiers from July 29 through Aug. 9 at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/WorkIN/. The idea is to match job seekers and employees over the internet in an era of social distancing.

Job seekers will get the chance to chat live with employers at the virtual career event. More than 20 companies took part in a job fair in late May and early June, including Geminus/Regional Mental Health, TradeWinds and Strack & Van Til.

Times Media Co. Senior Recruitment Strategist Maria Avila said the goal was to help the thousands of people displaced from their jobs by the global coronavirus pandemic find work. Unemployment stands at 14.8% in the Gary metropolitan area and 11.1% statewide, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

But companies are still hiring and employment opportunities are out there for those who seek them, Avila said.