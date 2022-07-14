 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Tinkled Pink comedy show to aid in breast cancer prevention

  • 0
Tinkled Pink comedy show to aid in breast cancer prevention

Tracy DeGraaf

 Joseph S. Pete

Franciscan Health is staging a Tickled Pink comedy show in Griffith to help promote breast cancer education.

The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Avenue 912, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. Tickled Pink also includes free dinner and drink.

"Women will be able to share some laughs, dinner and vital breast education at Tickled Pink," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The free event is presented by Franciscan Health Cancer Center."

Comedian Tracy DeGraaf, a mother and breast cancer survivor, will share her experience with the disease while entertaining the crowd with humor. 

Her comedy show has won praise, including from Rebellious Magazine, which said she has "the presence of a motivational speaker and the uplifting message of a preacher" and "her everyday experiences resonate with fans who can be seen nodding along with punchline after punchline.”

People are also reading…

Franciscan Health physicians will take part in a panel fielding questions from the public after DeGraaf's set. People also can avail themselves of free health screenings, chair massages and mammogram scheduling at the event.

Registration is required by July 30. To register, call 800-931-3322.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

Gary airport aims to raise visibility

An "interstate signing assessment" will will include an inventory of airport signage along interstates 80/94 and 90, and along Cline Avenue, and a plan for new signs.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts