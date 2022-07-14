Tinkled Pink comedy show to aid in breast cancer prevention

Franciscan Health is staging a Tickled Pink comedy show in Griffith to help promote breast cancer education.

The free event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Avenue 912, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. Tickled Pink also includes free dinner and drink.

"Women will be able to share some laughs, dinner and vital breast education at Tickled Pink," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "The free event is presented by Franciscan Health Cancer Center."

Comedian Tracy DeGraaf, a mother and breast cancer survivor, will share her experience with the disease while entertaining the crowd with humor.

Her comedy show has won praise, including from Rebellious Magazine, which said she has "the presence of a motivational speaker and the uplifting message of a preacher" and "her everyday experiences resonate with fans who can be seen nodding along with punchline after punchline.”

Franciscan Health physicians will take part in a panel fielding questions from the public after DeGraaf's set. People also can avail themselves of free health screenings, chair massages and mammogram scheduling at the event.

Registration is required by July 30. To register, call 800-931-3322.