Tinley Park picking up where it left off before pandemic

Despite the pandemic and the uncertainty it has created, Tinley Park is alive with the opening of new businesses along with construction, expansion and planning for further development.
“Two Men & A Truck purchased a property at 7420 Duvan Drive to relocate their business from Shorewood to Tinley Park. As part of their project, they constructed a brand new parking lot adjacent to their building they are occupying,” said Kimberly Clark, community development director. “And Lou Malnati’s expanded into a new facility at 9501 171st St. They completely remodeled the exterior and interior of the space to create a new modern looking restaurant adjacent to their takeout store.”
The village also saw the completion of a new 10,000-square-foot fire station at 7825 W. 167th St.that opened over the summer.
After welcoming about a dozen new businesses in the first couple months of 2020, things halted when Illinois' stay-at-home orders were put in place. Still, Sip Wine Bar and Restaurant opened in May, with several more businesses following in June, July and August.
Development projects in the works include construction of
- A Holiday Inn in the North Creek Business Park
- The Boulevard, a 296,000-square-foot, mixed-use project at South Street and 67th Court
- The Banging Gavel, a brewery, restaurant and public house with a patio in the historic Vogt Building
- The Magnuson, a four-building development with 144 luxury apartments to include a clubhouse, pool, roof terraces and underground parking
- A 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 171st Street and Harlem Avenue
- Avocado Theory, a restaurant that will feature avocado-based fresh and healthy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Lenny’s Food N Fuel gas station with 18 pumps and three large truck pumps along with a 9,100 square-foot convenience store and Dunkin' Donuts.
Additionally, Pete’s Fresh Market has purchased the vacant Kmart building on 159th Street and Harlem Avenue for use as a warehouse with plans to construct a new Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store on a vacant part of the lot.
A proposed second phase of remodeling of Tinley Park Plaza, on the east side of Harlem Avenue south of 159th Street, would involve demolition of existing buildings and construction of new retail space. Work is expected to begin this fall.
“We have had a handful of projects put on hold due to the pandemic and the economic uncertainty of the particular industry those developments are in,” said Clarke. "For instance, we had two hotels approved to be constructed on LaGrange Road but they have since put them on hold due to the pandemic. In general, we have been told that getting financing for new construction projects is difficult right now.”
Clarke said village officials continue to work to meet the needs of business owners and help connect them to resources. “We have been conducting more webinars for businesses to educate them on the federal, state and county economic relief opportunities. In addition, we created an internal team that reached out to all the businesses during the shut down to find out what, if anything, the village could do to help,” said Clarke.
Those efforts are ongoing. "We opened to the public around June 15 and have been doing our best to accommodate everyone who needs to do business with the village," Clarke said. "Our business community is resilient and remains optimistic.”
Mayor Jacob Vandenberg also reminds business owners of the Oak Park Playbook Grants designed to encourage Downtown Tinley business owners to invest in and improve their properties.
Since the creation of the program a little over two years ago, eight properties have taken advantage of the program, receiving grants totaling $260,000.
“The grant money has gone to improving retail space for a new business, facades of buildings, new signs, installation of landscaping and fire suppression systems to bring properties into compliance with current codes,” said Vandenberg.
