Tinley Park picking up where it left off before pandemic

Additionally, Pete’s Fresh Market has purchased the vacant Kmart building on 159th Street and Harlem Avenue for use as a warehouse with plans to construct a new Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store on a vacant part of the lot.

A proposed second phase of remodeling of Tinley Park Plaza, on the east side of Harlem Avenue south of 159th Street, would involve demolition of existing buildings and construction of new retail space. Work is expected to begin this fall.

“We have had a handful of projects put on hold due to the pandemic and the economic uncertainty of the particular industry those developments are in,” said Clarke. "For instance, we had two hotels approved to be constructed on LaGrange Road but they have since put them on hold due to the pandemic. In general, we have been told that getting financing for new construction projects is difficult right now.”

Clarke said village officials continue to work to meet the needs of business owners and help connect them to resources. “We have been conducting more webinars for businesses to educate them on the federal, state and county economic relief opportunities. In addition, we created an internal team that reached out to all the businesses during the shut down to find out what, if anything, the village could do to help,” said Clarke.