 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tinley Park picking up where it left off before pandemic
urgent

Tinley Park picking up where it left off before pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

Despite the pandemic and the uncertainty it has created, Tinley Park is alive with the opening of new businesses along with construction, expansion and planning for further development.

“Two Men & A Truck purchased a property at 7420 Duvan Drive to relocate their business from Shorewood to Tinley Park. As part of their project, they constructed a brand new parking lot adjacent to their building they are occupying,” said Kimberly Clark, community development director. “And Lou Malnati’s expanded into a new facility at 9501 171st St. They completely remodeled the exterior and interior of the space to create a new modern looking restaurant adjacent to their takeout store.”

The village also saw the completion of  a new 10,000-square-foot fire station at 7825 W. 167th St.that opened over the summer.

After welcoming about a dozen new businesses in the first couple months of 2020, things halted when Illinois' stay-at-home orders were put in place. Still,  Sip Wine Bar and Restaurant opened in May, with several more businesses following in June, July and August.

Development projects in the works include construction of

  • A Holiday Inn in the North Creek Business Park
  • The Boulevard, a 296,000-square-foot, mixed-use project at South Street and 67th Court
  • The Banging Gavel, a brewery, restaurant and public house with a patio in the historic Vogt Building
  • The Magnuson, a four-building development with 144 luxury apartments to include a clubhouse, pool, roof terraces and underground parking
  • A 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at 171st Street and Harlem Avenue
  • Avocado Theory, a restaurant that will feature avocado-based fresh and healthy foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Lenny’s Food N Fuel gas station with 18 pumps and three large truck pumps along with a 9,100 square-foot convenience store and Dunkin' Donuts.

Additionally, Pete’s Fresh Market has purchased the vacant Kmart building on 159th Street and Harlem Avenue for use as a warehouse with plans to construct a new Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store on a vacant part of the lot.

A proposed second phase of remodeling of Tinley Park Plaza, on the east side of Harlem Avenue south of 159th Street, would involve demolition of existing buildings and construction of new retail space. Work is expected to begin this fall.

“We have had a handful of projects put on hold due to the pandemic and the economic uncertainty of the particular industry those developments are in,” said Clarke. "For instance, we had two hotels approved to be constructed on LaGrange Road but they have since put them on hold due to the pandemic. In general, we have been told that getting financing for new construction projects is difficult right now.”

Clarke said village officials continue to work to meet the needs of business owners and help connect them to resources. “We have been conducting more webinars for businesses to educate them on the federal, state and county economic relief opportunities. In addition, we created an internal team that reached out to all the businesses during the shut down to find out what, if anything, the village could do to help,” said Clarke.

Those efforts are ongoing. "We opened to the public around June 15 and have been doing our best to accommodate everyone who needs to do business with the village," Clarke said. "Our business community is resilient and remains optimistic.”

Mayor Jacob Vandenberg also reminds business owners of the Oak Park Playbook Grants designed to encourage Downtown Tinley business owners to invest in and improve their properties.

Since the creation of the program a little over two years ago, eight properties have taken advantage of the program, receiving grants totaling $260,000.

“The grant money has gone to improving retail space for a new business, facades of buildings, new signs, installation of landscaping and fire suppression systems to bring properties into compliance with current codes,” said Vandenberg.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

New businesses

These are the businesses that have opened in Tinley Park this year, according to the village:

August

Brow and Lash Studio

17133 S. Harlem Ave.

Spirit Halloween

7360 W. 191st St.

Union Bar and Grill

17821 S. 80th Ave.

July

Muse Nail Salon

15970 S. Harlem Ave.

June

A Better Weigh

17054 S. Oak Park Ave.

Abendroth Accountant and Tax Services

16750 S. Oak Park Ave.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

7950 W. 185th St.

Magallanes Tacos

7931 W. 171st St.

On-Point Cafe

16661 S. 80th Ave.

May

Sip Wine Bar and Restaurant

17424 S. Oak Park Ave.

February

American Medical/Connect AM

16345 S. Harlem Ave.

Anytime Fitness

17823 S. 80th Ave.

CDE Collision Damage Experts

16325 S. Harlem Ave.

EZ Recycling

7307 Duvan Drive, Unit B

Hearing Lab

16205 S. Harlem Ave., Unit G

Home Line Furniture Inc.

16025 S. Harlem Ave.

Johnny's Red Hots and Gyro

16651 S. 80th Ave.

Samosa King and Food

16707 S. Oak Park Ave.

Turys Tailor Creations

17451 S. Oak Park Ave.

January

Disco Beauty

17038 S. Oak Park Ave.

Vascular Specialists

8505 W. 183rd St.

Snapshots

Feel So Good Canine Massage

This service, provided by JoAnne Dykhuizen, is done in homes within 25 miles of Tinley Park.

She created it in memory of her golden retriever, Duke, who comforted her and her husband during his struggle with multiple sclerosis.

With the pandemic, Dykhuizen, who was trained at the Chicago School of Canine massage, has been treating dogs mostly outdoors. She’s also offering Zoom classes.

The massage therapy can benefit any age dog, she said, from energetic puppies with growing pains or joint damage due to overactivity to senior dogs.

Though she can’t make any medical diagnoses, she can provide a gentle touch of comfort to your pet. 

Siam Marina

Last fall Siam Marina celebrated 25 years in business and five years at its Tinley Park location at 16846 Oak Park Ave. The modern Asian-fusion fine dining spot serves up specialties such as namsod salad, baked oysters, spiced lamb chops and seafood panang along with craft cocktails from a sleek martini bar.

The popular Chef Tammy’s Sassy Sweet & Sour sauce is available by the bottle. During the stay-at-home order, the restaurant began offering martini kits, and it is now open for outdoor and indoor dining.

Owner Tammy Pham is grateful for the support during shutdown and continued dining restrictions. “We have been getting many, many positive responses from our loyal customers. We have been able to satisfy everyone’s needs, whether it be their first time ordering or their twentieth, and they keep coming back to try the options they couldn’t try the first time,” said Pham. “I would like to thank everyone who has continued to support us throughout this difficult process.”

Pekoe & Bean

This full service tea room and coffee bar opened in January at 17028 Oak Park Ave. and offers a novel afternoon tea experience.

Afternoon tea is served in the main dining room and private rooms, while the coffee bar caters to customers on the go. Pekoe has two party rooms to accommodate six to 20 people. Menus change seasonally and a variety of products are available in the merchandise section near the entrance, as well as on the website, www.pekoebean.com.

“We love being in Tinley. The encouragement and support we received from the community upon opening, including COVID announcements, have been beyond anything we expected,” said owner Audrey Maher. “Like all independently owned small businesses, it is testing our resilience and we are thankful for our customers every day.

Sip Wine Bar

One of newest members of the Tinley Park business community is Sip Wine Bar. The self-serve wine bar, which opened at 17424 S. Oak Park Ave. in March, offers more than 70 bottles on tap. Tasting machines provide three size pours, allowing patrons to try a sip, a half pour or a full pour. Using a "sip card," customers can dispense their own wine. You can also choose from a variety of craft cocktails and beers, with a focus on local breweries.

“Our relaxed and casual atmosphere is the perfect place to explore a variety of international and domestic wines. We offer a variety of appetizers and sharing plates, including some outstanding charcuterie and artisan cheese plates, as well as our legendary 16-inch pretzel, complete with beer cheese, two types of mustard, garlic butter and a cinnamon butter spread.” said Lisa Hummitsch, marketing and social media manager. “Being long-time Tinley Park residents and business owners, we are excited to be a part of Tinley's historic Oak Park Avenue and the vision for the downtown development. We are in a fantastic location, just south of the train station and within walking distance from many other valuable Tinley businesses, including our soon-to-be neighbor, the Banging Gavel Brewery.”

Forest View Farms

Forest View Farms, at 16717 Lockwood Ave., has served Chicago's Southland with outdoor adventures since the 1950s. It aims to bring people and horses together in a family-friendly environment at affordable prices offering everything from lessons to boarding to pony parties. There’s also a heated barn and indoor arena for year-round riding.

“We offer horseback trail rides, pony rides for the youngest children, a petting zoo, party spaces, unicorn parties and many other events that bring animal encounters to the public,” said Darcy Nendza, social media coordinator for the stable. “The Tinley Park Business Community provides us with many wonderful colleagues and customers.

Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe

This fun ice cream shop opened in March 2012 and features ice cream that is made on site, including unique creations such as pony chow (peanut butter with fudge swirl, peanut butter swirl and muddy bites) and seldom found flavors like key lime pie and s’mores.

More than 60 flavors are available each day at 7903 171st St. with about 110 flavors offered in the year. There are also grab-and-go ice cream cakes and pies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts